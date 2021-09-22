SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 released at sbi.co.in, know here How to download

SBI Admit Card: State Bank of India, SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released along with SBI Clerk Result 2021. The admit cards for the main examination are for the final round of written examination which will start from October 1, 2021 and end on October 17, 2021. Candidates can download the main call letter from the official web sitesbi.co.in and get more details.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 is an essential document for the exam day. Candidates must remember to carry it to the examination hall, failing which they will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Candidates also have to carry a valid identity, ID proof along with the call letter to the examination hall. The required dates and the direct link to download the admit card are given below.

Candidates must check all the details of SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately report the same to the exam conducting authority. This exam will be conducted to recruit around 5,000 people for the vacant posts. The exam will be of 2 hours 40 minutes duration and will have 190 multiple choice based questions, MCQs.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, candidates first visit the official website sbi.co.in.

Go to the career section on the homepage of the website.

Now click on the link ‘Download Clerk Main Exam Call Letter 2021’ there.

On clicking, a new page will open. Now here you have to login by entering registration number and password.

As soon as you login, your admit card will be displayed in front of you.

Now you can download it and also take a print out of it.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijascapr21/cloea_sep21/login.php?appid=80edf9722354c33e7a248b3dd3642801.

