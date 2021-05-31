SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Postponed 2021 due to COVID -19, Official Notice Out @sbi.co.in





SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2021: State Financial institution of India (SBI) has postponed the prelims examination for the publish of Junior Affiliate (JA). A discover, relating to the deferment of the examination scheduled within the month of June, has been launched on the official web site of SBI – sbi.co.in. The choice has been taken due to COVID-19 scenario within the nation.

SBI Clerk New Exam is predicted to be carried out when the scenario will get regular. Cndidates are suggested to hold a monitor on the official web site or on this web page for contemporary updates.

The official discover reads, “In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred until additional discover”.

Now, candidates have sufficient time to put together for the examination. The candidates can verify examination patter, syllabus and admit card updates by the hyperlink under:

There are numerous restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the unfold of Noval Coronavirus. Earlier, SBI has additionally postponed the examination scheduled for Pharmacist Put up. We count on the scenario will get higher by July or August.

SBI had launched the discover for the publish of Junior Affiliate (Buyer Help & Gross sales) in clerical cadre in State Financial institution of India throughout the nation within the month of April 2021. On-line purposes have been invited from 27 April 2021 to 20 Could 2021 for filling up a complete of 5000 vacancies. The choice can be performed on the idea of prelims, mains and language check.