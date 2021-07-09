SBI Customer Alert Services To Be Hampered Due To Maintenance In July – SBI customers will not be able to avail these services on 10th and 11th July, the bank tweeted.

SBI tweeted that if you are about to do any important digital transaction, then settle it soon.

New Delhi. If your account is in the country’s largest bank State Bank of India i.e. SBI (State Bank of India), then this is important news for you. Some services of the bank are going to be affected on July 10 and 11.

read this also: Bank Holidays in July: Banks will remain closed for 14 days in July, 5 days holiday in many places from tomorrow

SBI tweeted that if you are going to do any important digital transaction, then complete it soon. SBI Bank has informed the customers by tweeting that due to the maintenance activity, internet banking will be affected from 10.45 pm on July 10 to 12.15 am on July 11. With this, the services of YONO, UPI and YONO Lite will be stopped.

In another tweet, SBI has appealed to its customers to keep changing their passwords regularly. Changing the password online is like a vaccine against the virus. So protect yourself from cyber scams.

read this also: Gold Silver Price Today: Decline in gold and silver, know today’s rate of 10 grams of gold

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/L7FrRhvrpz — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 9, 2021

Hackers eye on SBI’s 44 crore customers

Recently, cyber security researchers have issued a warning to SBI customers. State Bank of India customers are under threat from Chinese hackers. Chinese hackers are withdrawing money from the accounts of SBI customers. Chinese-origin hackers are targeting bank users with phishing scams. For this hackers are asking them to update their KYC using a special website link. In return, a free gift of up to Rs 50 lakh is also being offered.