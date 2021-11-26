SBI fined one crore, RBI took action for breaking the rules

SBI has been fined for violation of sub-section (2) of section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. RBI had already issued a notice to SBI in this regard.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on the country’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI). A statement in this regard has been issued by RBI on Friday.

SBI has been fined for violation of sub-section (2) of section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, according to the RBI statement. Sub-section (2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 states that no bank shall hold, as pledgee or wholly proprietor, in any company an amount exceeding 30 per cent of the share capital of that company. In the same case, SBI violated the rules and more than 30 percent of the amount was found to be mortgaged.

RBI had inspected the ‘financial position’ of SBI as on March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019. Along with this, the risk assessment report, inspection report were also examined. The RBI said- “The contravention of sub-section (2) of section 19 of the Act has been discovered after examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report and all relevant papers relating thereto”.

After this RBI had also issued a notice to State Bank of India. The notice asked why he should not be fined for violating the instructions. After which the RBI was not satisfied with the reply that came from the State Bank. After which this fine has been imposed.

With this, RBI has made it clear that this is a case of violation of rules. This will not affect the transactions with the customers. The bank will continue to function as before and the customers will continue to get the facility. This is not the first time that any penalty has been imposed on SBI. Earlier in October also, SBI was fined for violating banking rules. Even then, a proper reply could not be received from SBI on a case related to fraud.