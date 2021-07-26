SBI General launches new Motor Insurance Claim settlement scheme

The objective of Fastlane Claim Settlement is to get the customers to settle their low value claims instantly. This will reduce the settlement time of the customers to very less time.

New Delhi. SBI General Insurance has launched a special motor insurance scheme to get rid of the financial problems faced by the people during the Corona pandemic. The name of this new service is Fastlane Claim Settlement. It has been introduced as a value-added service. Under this, the settlement of the claims of the customers will be done very soon and in less time. Its purpose is to get customers to settle their low value motor insurance claim immediately. It further states that this will reduce the settlement time of the customers to very less time.

Emphasis on delivering claims in less time

Atul Deshpande, Head Claims & Digital, SBI General Insurance, said at the launch of Fastlane Claim Settlement, “SBI General has always focused on delivering customer centric solutions, which translates customer satisfaction into their happiness. They strongly believe that technology and digital solutions can play a key role in enhancing the customer experience. With Fastlane Claim Settlement, they aim to reduce the time taken for settlement of motor vehicle claims, thereby reducing the time required for physical inspection, documentation.

SBI working on 3 customer segments

SBI General is one of the fastest growing private general insurance companies comprising a strong stake of SBI. The company currently operates in three customer segments Retail segment (for Individuals and families), Corporate segment (for mid to large size companies) and SME segment.

Driving a vehicle without insurance is a punishable offense

It is mandatory for every person who buys his vehicle in India to buy a vehicle insurance i.e. motor insurance policy. This is applicable in case of car, two wheeler or commercial vehicle. Driving a motor vehicle in a public place without insurance is a punishable offense as per the Motor Vehicle Act 1988.

