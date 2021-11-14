SBI gives personal loan in just four clicks! You can also get the benefit, know – process and features

Money will be credited to your account in just four steps. SBI is giving you loan at low interest. To take a personal loan, you have to apply under SBI YONO.

Features of SBI Personal Loan

On this loan up to 15 lakhs is given at low interest rate.

Interest rate is charged at 9.60 per cent and low processing fee of 1 per cent.

The loan is passed without security and without physical documents.

who can apply

For personal loan, loan can be given to government employees, PUC members, education department or people doing business related work or to a person who has worked in it for a year. Their salary should be at least Rs 5,000 per month. Also, you should have a savings or current account with SBI. You can check loan eligibility by SMS “PAPL” to 567676.

Required Documents

SBI Personal Loan through YONO App requires PAN Card, Aadhar Card/Passport/Driving License/Voter ID Card/NREGA Card, 3 Months Salary Slip.

how to apply