SBI has given a new guideline regarding digital security of shares told that never do this work

In the digital age, the risk of fraud has increased, hackers try new tricks to defraud people. In view of this, State Bank of India (SBI) has shared comprehensive digital security guidelines for customers. This guideline describes what customers should and should not do. Also, by adopting this guideline, you can protect yourself from things like fraud.

According to the leading bank, customers should carefully approach all aspects of their digital banking, digital transactions, electronic payments and social media security. Here is the complete guideline on how to secure digital payments.

login security

Try to create a unique and complex password for any transaction medium, which you should remember. Also, the password should be changed at a time. Never store your user ID, passwords or PIN, as your risk of being cheated increases if the phone is stolen or passed into other hands.

Also remember that the bank never asks you for information about user ID/passwords/Card No/PIN/Passwords/CVV/OTP, so never share if someone asks you for all these things. At the same time, do not even save the password in your phone.

internal security

SBI has informed that some things should also be kept in mind for internal security. For example, before doing any link, definitely check “https” at the beginning of the bank’s website in the address bar.

Online banking transactions should not be done while using WiFi network at public place. Also don’t forget to logout and close after you are finished.

UPI Security

Enter your mobile PIN and UPI PIN in a different and random way.

Avoid unknown UPI requests.

Report suspicious requests.

Always remember that your PIN is required for the transfer amount. It is not required for receiving amount.

If any transaction has taken place without you, then immediately disable the UPI service on your account.

Debit/Credit Card Security

Be cautious while doing ATM transactions through ATM machines or POS devices. Cover the keypad while entering the PIN so that no one else can see it. While doing the transaction, check the authenticity of the e-commerce site. Manage your Debit Card transactions through Online Banking. Also set limits for card transactions on e-commerce platforms, POS and ATMs for both domestic and international transactions.

mobile banking security

Strong Password/Biometric permission should be enabled on your phone/laptop/tablet.

Do not share your mobile PIN with anyone.

If possible, use biometric authentication.

Do not download any unknown app.

Applications should be downloaded only through the official store.

Regularly monitor the permissions of important apps installed on your mobile.

Avoid connecting the phone to a public wireless network.

social media security

The identity of the person you are conversing with must be confirmed. Do not share your personal/financial information on any social media platform. Confidential information should not be discussed in public places and on any social media platform.