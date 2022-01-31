SBI increased interest on fixed deposits a day before Budget 2022, know what else was given

Apart from this, SBI has also increased the RD scheme. State Bank of India has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits for short term and long term.

SBI Fixed Deposit Scheme

While making an announcement on its website, the country’s largest bank has informed that people will be given the benefit of the increased new interest rate on investment of less than Rs 2 crore. According to the information, the benefit of this increase will be given to SBI customers from 22 January 2022. The bank has increased the rate on investments from 7 days to 10 years, which has been increased by 10 points or 0.10 percent. Let us inform that a few days ago, Axis Bank, HDFD Bank and Canara Bank have also increased the interest rate on FD.

Check out the new rates hiked on fixed deposits here

On days 7 to 45, 2.9 percent for all and 3.4 percent for senior citizens.

3.9 on days 46 to 179 and 4.4 percent for senior citizens.

From 180 days to 210 days, 4.4 per cent for all and 4.9 per cent for senior citizens.

Interest 4.40 to 4.9 percent for 211 days to one year.

Interest 5.10 to 5.60 percent for all from 1 year to 2 years.

Interest will be given from 5.10 to 5.60 percent for 2 to 3 years.

Interest will be given 5.30 to 5.80 percent for three to five years.

At the same time, for 5 years to 10 years, interest will be 5.4 to 6.20 percent.

Increase in interest on investment in RD

According to the information given on the website, RD has been increased from 5.1 to 5.4 percent. Wherein 50 points have been increased for senior citizens. According to the information, the increase in the rate of RD will be effective from January 15. Explain that under this scheme, account holders can open an account of Rs 100 and start investing Rs 10 per day.

