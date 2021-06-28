SBI Increases Charges On Money Withdrawl On ATM And Branch – Withdrawing cash from SBI ATMs and branches will be costly

SBI Bank changed the rules regarding withdrawal of money from the bank branch and ATM, also changed the fee for check book from July 1

New Delhi. From July 1, State Bank of India (SBI) is bringing a lot of changes for the customers. The country’s largest public sector bank is now revising the charges for ATM cash withdrawal, branch cash withdrawal and check book charges.

For Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts or SBI BSBD accounts by the bank, higher charges will be levied on transactions after 4 free cash withdrawals including ATMs and branches. Apart from this, SBI account holders will be exempted from the fee on the first 10 check leaves. For check leaves exceeding this limit, charge will be levied from July 1, 2021.

Branch cash withdrawal charges

Cash withdrawal is currently limited at both branches and ATMs. And for withdrawals beyond this limit, the SBI account holder will be charged with effect from July 1, 2021. Withdrawals from branch channels or ATMs after four free cash withdrawals will attract Rs 15 plus GST.

ATM cash withdrawal charges

From July 1, SBI ATM cash withdrawal will attract Rs 15 plus GST on every transaction beyond four free transactions. The same charge will be applicable for withdrawing cash from ATMs other than SBI ATMs also.

check book fee

Only ten checks are allowed to be used in a financial year without any charges. Exceeding this limit will incur a charge. After the use of the first 10 check leaves, the next ten will attract Rs 40 plus GST. 75 and GST will be levied on the next 25. However, senior citizens are exempted from the check book usage limit. If you want emergency check book then you have to pay Rs 50 plus GST charges.