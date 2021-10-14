SBI is giving you the opportunity to buy house and property cheaply, Mega e-Auction is starting on this day, you can participate like this

SBI is going to start the mega auction for the people from October 25. In this, there will be an opportunity to buy property from commercial to personal. SBI has given this information by tweeting.

A link issued by SBI states that the properties bid by SBI are pledged properties of the defaulters. This includes everything from property to shop, house, building and other things. Which you can buy at low price.

Documents Required to Participate in SBI E-Auction

EMD for the particular property mentioned in the e-auction notice.

KYC documents have to be submitted at the concerned SBI branch.

Valid Digital Signature: The bidders can approach the e-auctioneers or any agency to obtain the digital signature.

The login ID and password are given to the e-auctioneers upon submission of the EMD and KYC documents at the respective branch.

how to participate

First of all, you have to login with the login password sent by SBI on your e-mail.

After accepting the terms and conditions, click on ‘Participate’ button.

Thereafter the bidders have to upload the KYC document, EMD details and FRQ.

Then you have to deposit the bid amount. Quote value can be equal to or higher than the reserve price of the asset or assets.

Now click on ‘Submit’ option to submit the final bid online and then click on ‘Final Submit’.

-If the bidders fail to click on the ‘Final Submit’ button within the stipulated date and time, they will not be able to participate in the auction.

