SBI Jobs: SBI Recruitment 2021: Hundreds of vacancies in State Bank of India, salary Rs 45 lakh. Till, see details – sbi So 2021 recruitment for various posts, salary ctc up to 45 lakhs

SBI Jobs: SBI Recruitment 2021: Hundreds of vacancies in State Bank of India, salary Rs 45 lakh.

Highlights State Bank of India Recruitment.

Specialist cadre officer posts will get a good salary.

Apply online through sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2021, Bank Jobs:State Bank of India (SBI) has issued notification for Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2021. SBI SO Recruitment 2021 is a great opportunity for eligible candidates who are preparing for bank jobs. As per SBI Recruitment Notification, online applications have started from 28th September 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of SBI (State Bank of India) at sbi.co.in/web/careers.



A total of 606 vacancies for expert cadre officer posts will be filled through the State Bank of India Recruitment (SBI Recruitment 2021) drive. Candidates with all the qualifications and qualifications mentioned below can apply online mode on or before 18th October 2021. SBI Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

SBI SO Vacancy 2021 Details

Relationship Manager (RM and Team Lead) – 334 positions

Customer Relations Executive – 217 posts

Investment Officer – 12 posts

Central Research – 04 posts

Deputy Manager Marketing – 26 posts

Manager Marketing – 12 posts

Executive – 01 post

Educational Qualification

For this government job, one must have three to eight years of experience along with a degree and postgraduate degree in any branch from any recognized university. Post wise educational qualification information may appear in the notification.

Age limit (as on 01 August 2021)

Relationship Manager (RM) – Between 23 years and 35 years

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – 28 years to 40 years

Customer Relationship Executive – 20 years to 35 years

Investment Officer – 28 years to 40 years

Central Research – 30 years to 45 years

Deputy Manager Marketing – July 01, 2021 should not be more than 35 years.

Manager Marketing – 01 July 2021 no more than 40 years.

Executive – No more than 30 years on 01 October 2021.

Salary range in CTC

Relationship Manager (RM) – Rs. 6 to 15 lakhs

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – Rs. 10 to 28 lakhs

Customer Relationship Executive – Rs. 2 to 3 lakhs

Investment Officer – Rs. 12 to 18 lakhs

Central Research (Team Product Lead) – Rs. 25 to 45 lakhs

Central Research Team (Support) – Rs. 7 to 10 lakhs

Deputy Manager Marketing-48170-1740 / 1-49910-1990 / 10-69810 (Pay Scale)

Admin Marketing-63840-1990 / 5-73790-2220 / 2-78230 (Pay Scale)

Executive – 8 to 12 lakhs per annum (CTC)

