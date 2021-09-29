SBI Jobs: SBI Recruitment 2021: Hundreds of vacancies in State Bank of India, salary Rs 45 lakh. Till, see details – sbi So 2021 recruitment for various posts, salary ctc up to 45 lakhs
Highlights
- State Bank of India Recruitment.
- Specialist cadre officer posts will get a good salary.
- Apply online through sbi.co.in.
A total of 606 vacancies for expert cadre officer posts will be filled through the State Bank of India Recruitment (SBI Recruitment 2021) drive. Candidates with all the qualifications and qualifications mentioned below can apply online mode on or before 18th October 2021. SBI Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
SBI SO Vacancy 2021 Details
Relationship Manager (RM and Team Lead) – 334 positions
Customer Relations Executive – 217 posts
Investment Officer – 12 posts
Central Research – 04 posts
Deputy Manager Marketing – 26 posts
Manager Marketing – 12 posts
Executive – 01 post
Educational Qualification
For this government job, one must have three to eight years of experience along with a degree and postgraduate degree in any branch from any recognized university. Post wise educational qualification information may appear in the notification.
Age limit (as on 01 August 2021)
Relationship Manager (RM) – Between 23 years and 35 years
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – 28 years to 40 years
Customer Relationship Executive – 20 years to 35 years
Investment Officer – 28 years to 40 years
Central Research – 30 years to 45 years
Deputy Manager Marketing – July 01, 2021 should not be more than 35 years.
Manager Marketing – 01 July 2021 no more than 40 years.
Executive – No more than 30 years on 01 October 2021.
Salary range in CTC
Relationship Manager (RM) – Rs. 6 to 15 lakhs
Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – Rs. 10 to 28 lakhs
Customer Relationship Executive – Rs. 2 to 3 lakhs
Investment Officer – Rs. 12 to 18 lakhs
Central Research (Team Product Lead) – Rs. 25 to 45 lakhs
Central Research Team (Support) – Rs. 7 to 10 lakhs
Deputy Manager Marketing-48170-1740 / 1-49910-1990 / 10-69810 (Pay Scale)
Admin Marketing-63840-1990 / 5-73790-2220 / 2-78230 (Pay Scale)
Executive – 8 to 12 lakhs per annum (CTC)
SBI Recruitment 2021 Notification Link
SCO Post / Manager Posts / Executive Posts
Official website
