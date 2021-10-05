SBI Jobs: SBI Recruitment 2021: SBI Probationary Office Recruitment 2000+, Graduates apply here – SBI Recruitment 2021 for more than 2000 posts on sbi.co.in, check details

SBI Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued notification for Probationary Officer Recruitment 2021 (SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Notification). More than 2000 SBI PO recruitment applications have been solicited here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 5th October 2021. The deadline to submit online applications is October 25 or earlier.



There is a huge opportunity for candidates preparing for bank recruitment (Sarkari Naukri 2021). A total of 2056 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (SBI PO Recruitment 2021). To apply online, one can visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in or sbi.co.in/web/careers. The direct link of SBI PO Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (SBI Vacancy 2021 Details)

SBI PO has a total of 2000 regular vacancies, out of which 810 posts are for General Category, OBC – 540 posts, EWS – 200 posts, SC – 300 posts and 150 for ST. At the same time, OBC – 20 posts, SC – 24 and ST – 12 posts are reserved in the backlog of 56 vacancies.

Educational Qualification

Candidates who have completed degree from any recognized university can apply. In addition, candidates studying in the final year or final session of the degree are also eligible to apply. If called for the interview round, they will have to show the certificate of passing the degree examination on or before 31st December 2021.

Age limit

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and not older than 30 years on April 1, 2021. Candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the higher age limit as per government norms. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible applicants will have to appear for the examination in three stages, the first stage eligible candidates can sit in Phase-II and Phase-III. Eligibility is mandatory in all three stages. The first phase of the preliminary examination will be held in November or December 2021 and tickets will be issued in the first or second week of November. The second phase will be held in December 2021 and the third phase i.e. interview round will be held in the second or third week of February 2021.

