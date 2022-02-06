sbi jobs: SBI Recruitment 2022: SBI Recruitment 2022 for SCO posts, graduates will get this salary

State Bank of India has published the notification of Special Cadre Officer Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 05 February to 25 February 2022. This is a golden opportunity for eligible candidates who are preparing for a bank job. Important details of SBI recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, details of vacancies, how to apply online. You can also check the direct link of SBI CHO job notification below.As per the notification issued by State Bank of India (SBI), a total of 48 vacancies will be filled for special cadre officer posts. There are 15 vacancies for Network Security Specialist Assistant Manager and 33 vacancies for Routing and Switching Assistant Manager. The written test of eligible applicants can be taken on March 20, 2022. Admission tickets can be issued on SBI’s official website 15 days before the exam i.e. till March 05.

Who can apply?

Candidates must have a regular bachelor’s degree (first class) in any stream from a recognized university or institution. The maximum age of candidates applying for the vacant posts should be 40 years on 31st August, 2021.

SBI SCO Recruitment Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of online written test and interview. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Find out how much you get paid (pay scale)

Assistant Manager – Basic Salary – Rs.36000-1490 / 7-46340-1740 / 2-49910-1990 / 7-63840 (Officers will pay for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facilities etc. Will be eligible from time to time as per rules.)

How to apply

You can apply for this position by visiting the SBI website sbi.co.in or by visiting the SBI Career Page directly. On this page, click on the latest announcement tab, notification of all posts and application link will be available.

SBI CHO Job Notification

Online application link