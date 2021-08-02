sbi launches sim binding feature in yono and yono lite app to protect customer interest

State Bank of India has launched a new feature called SIM Binding for its customers to prevent digital fraud. Customers can avail this facility only through the registered mobile number.

New Delhi. State Bank of India (SBI), one of the country’s foremost banks, has launched a new feature SIM Binding to protect its crores of account holders from digital fraud. This will work to make Yono and Yono Lite app full proof. This is a new security feature. Its name is SIM Binding. This will work to protect SBI account holders from digital fraud. Customers can avail this facility only through the registered mobile number.

Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Chief Digital Officer, SBI said, “We are delighted to introduce SIM binding facility in two of SBI’s most popular platforms i.e. Yono and Yono Lite. Our motive behind launching the new facility is to provide better security and convenient and secure online banking service to all the customers. SBI always encourages customers to avail digital banking services from the comfort of their homes.

What is SIM Binding?

The SIM binding feature will protect the customers from digital frauds. The SIM binding feature with YONO and YONO Lite will only work on devices whose mobile numbers are registered with the SIM bank.

The new feature will work like this

SBI account holders will have to update their mobile app to take advantage of the new versions of SIM binding, YONO and YONO Lite. Once again the registration process will have to be completed on these apps. To complete the registration process, it is necessary to have a mobile number registered with the bank. Customers must ensure that they register themselves with the device which has the SIM of the registered contact number. Customers can use both YONO and YONO Lite on the same mobile device using RMN’s SIM with the bank. If the customer is using a mobile number that is not registered with the bank, they will not be able to complete the registration process on YONO and YONO Lite.

Apart from this, the new SIM binding feature allows two different users to use YONO and YONO Lite separately in a dual SIM handset. Provided that the RMS SIMs of both the users are inserted in the device.

