SBI Notification 2021: Apply online for Probationary Officer Posts at sbi.co.in before 25 October. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

SBI Notification 2021: State Bank Of India (SBI) Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2021-22/18 Probationary Officer under(PO) Notification has been issued for recruitment to the posts. all interested candidates SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Bank’s official website for sbi.co.in You can apply through online till 25 October 2021.

According to the official notification, through this process, 2056 posts of Probationary Officers will be recruited. In which, 810 posts of general category, 324 posts of SC category, 162 posts of ST category, 560 posts of OBC category and 200 posts of EWS category are included. The selected candidates on these posts will be given an initial basic salary of Rs 41,960.

Talking about the qualification, for the recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer, the candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. Candidates who will clear the Preliminary Exam will have to appear for the Mains Exam. Then candidates who qualify the Mains exam will be called for interview. Let us know that this Preliminary Exam is likely to be held in November/December 2021. At the same time, the admit card of the candidates to appear in the examination can be issued after the first or second week of November 2021.

All interested and eligible candidates SBI PO Recruitment 2021 official website for sbi.co.in But you can apply online on or before 25 October 2021. For this, the candidates of any category will not have to pay the application fee. For more details you can check the official website.

