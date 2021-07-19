Sbi Pehla Kadam Pehli Udaan Saving Accounts For Children – Children will get special facility by opening these accounts in SBI, they will be able to withdraw five thousand rupees every day with ATM card

According to SBI, these two savings bank accounts will be for minors. This facility has been named Pehla Kadam-Pehli Udaan (Pehla Kadam, Pehli Udaan).

New Delhi. State Bank of India will now open the account of your children. With this, customers will also have the facility to open an account online. This facility has been made keeping in mind only minor children. This facility has been named Pehla Kadam-Pehli Udaan (Pehla Kadam, Pehli Udaan).

read this also: Bad news for Adani Group companies, SEBI and DRI started investigation

In this, the bank will provide the facility of opening the account to the children. Along with this, ATM facility is also being provided on opening of account in the name of children. According to SBI, these two savings bank accounts will be for minors. This account will be used through Mobile Banking and Internet Banking. This account will create awareness among children about saving money.

Pehla Kadam Savings Account

With the help of this account, a parent or guardian can open a joint account with minor children of any age. It will be able to be operated by the parents or the guardian or the child himself. This card will be issued in the name of minor and guardian.

Advantages of First Step Savings Account

Mobile banking facility will be available with the help of this account. All types of bills can be paid in this. With this, there is a limit for daily transactions up to Rs 2,000. ATM-Debit card facility is given on opening a bank account in the name of the child. This card will be issued in the name of minor and parents. You can withdraw up to Rs 5000 in this. In internet banking facility, there is a limit for daily transactions up to Rs. Through this all types of bills can be deposited. Personal accident insurance cover is available for parents.

Pehli Udaan Savings Account

Children above the age of 10 years can open their account through this account. This account will be solely in the name of the minor. He can operate it alone.

facilities available

ATM-Debit card facility is also given in this. With this you will be able to withdraw money up to 5 thousand rupees daily. Along with this, the facility of mobile banking will also be provided. In this, up to 2 thousand rupees can be transferred daily. With this, all types of payments can be done. In internet banking facility, you will be able to transfer up to 5 thousand rupees daily. Check book facility is also provided in this.

read this also: 41000 youth got jobs between April-June due to growth in IT sector

how to open your account

You go to the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in. Then click on Personal Banking. Now click on the Accounts tab and select the option of Savings Account of Miners. After that click on Apply Now. Here you will see a pop-up feature of Digital and Insta Saving Accounts. After this you have to go to the tab of Open a Digital Account. After that go to Apply now. Here you enter your complete information. To complete this, once you have to go to the branch of SBI or you can open an account from offline by visiting SBI branch.