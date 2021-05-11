Education

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in, Download Link Here

The State Financial institution of India (SBI) has launched the admit card of on-line written check for the put up of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre. Candidates can obtain SBI Admit Card from the SBI official web site www.sbi.co.in.

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Link can be given beneath. Candidates can obtain SBI Clerk Admit Card, straight, via the hyperlink beneath:

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Download Link 

SBI Pharmacist Pattern Paper:

Hindi

English

SBI Pharmacist Examination is scheduled on 23 Might 2021 (Sunday). The candidates ought to Affix firmly a replica of  latest passport dimension {photograph} within the house supplied for it within the name letter and produce it alongwith picture identification proof in unique and a photocopy on the venue. They need to carry the picture identification proof in unique and a photocopy, name letter or with out the {photograph} affixed on the decision letter and a  stamp pad for affixing thumb impression.
They need to submit the decision letter alongwith the photocopy of picture identification proof by placing it within the designated
drop field on the finish of the examination within the examination corridor.

SBI Pharmacist Examination Sample

There shall be goal sort questions on:

Topic

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Common Consciousness

25

25

 2 Hours

Common English

25

25

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

Reasoning Means

25

25

Skilled data

50

100

TOTAL

150

20

SBI Interview

Those that qualify within the on-line examination shall be referred to as for Interview . The qualifying marks in Interview shall be as determined by the Financial institution.

  • SBI Pharmacist On-line Examination – 40%
  • Interview – 60%

Methods to Download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official web site of SBI – www.sbi.co.in.
  2. Click on on ‘Alternatives Part’
  3. Click on on the hyperlink ‘Download Examination Name Letter’ given beneath ‘RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Commercial No. CRPD/ PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)’ in Newest Announcement Part
  4. A brand new window will open
  5. Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password/DOB
  6. Login into the hyperlink
  7. Download SBI Pharmacist Clerk Admit Card

FAQ

What’s SBI Pharmacist Examination Date ?

The examination is scheduled to be held on 23 Might 2021

What’s SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Link ?

You’ll be able to obtain SBI Pharmacist Admit Card via the hyperlink – https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiphccmar21/cloea_may21/login.php?appid=cd84e6171b7281b45d3b8169f16429b4

