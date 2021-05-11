SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in, Download Link Here





The State Financial institution of India (SBI) has launched the admit card of on-line written check for the put up of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre. Candidates can obtain SBI Admit Card from the SBI official web site www.sbi.co.in.

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Link can be given beneath. Candidates can obtain SBI Clerk Admit Card, straight, via the hyperlink beneath:

SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Download Link

SBI Pharmacist Pattern Paper:

Hindi

English

SBI Pharmacist Examination is scheduled on 23 Might 2021 (Sunday). The candidates ought to Affix firmly a replica of latest passport dimension {photograph} within the house supplied for it within the name letter and produce it alongwith picture identification proof in unique and a photocopy on the venue. They need to carry the picture identification proof in unique and a photocopy, name letter or with out the {photograph} affixed on the decision letter and a stamp pad for affixing thumb impression.

They need to submit the decision letter alongwith the photocopy of picture identification proof by placing it within the designated

drop field on the finish of the examination within the examination corridor.



SBI Pharmacist Examination Sample

There shall be goal sort questions on:

Topic No. of Questions Marks Time

Common Consciousness 25 25 2 Hours Common English 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 Reasoning Means 25 25 Skilled data 50 100 TOTAL 150 20

SBI Interview

Those that qualify within the on-line examination shall be referred to as for Interview . The qualifying marks in Interview shall be as determined by the Financial institution.

SBI Pharmacist On-line Examination – 40%

Interview – 60%

Methods to Download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 ?