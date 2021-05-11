SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Out @sbi.co.in, Download Link Here
The State Financial institution of India (SBI) has launched the admit card of on-line written check for the put up of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre. Candidates can obtain SBI Admit Card from the SBI official web site www.sbi.co.in.
SBI Admit Card 2021 for Pharmacist: The State Financial institution of India (SBI) has launched the admit card of on-line written check for the put up of Pharmacist in Clerical Cadre. Candidates can obtain SBI Admit Card from the SBI official web site www.sbi.co.in.
SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Link can be given beneath. Candidates can obtain SBI Clerk Admit Card, straight, via the hyperlink beneath:
SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Download Link
SBI Pharmacist Pattern Paper:
Hindi
English
SBI Pharmacist Examination is scheduled on 23 Might 2021 (Sunday). The candidates ought to Affix firmly a replica of latest passport dimension {photograph} within the house supplied for it within the name letter and produce it alongwith picture identification proof in unique and a photocopy on the venue. They need to carry the picture identification proof in unique and a photocopy, name letter or with out the {photograph} affixed on the decision letter and a stamp pad for affixing thumb impression.
They need to submit the decision letter alongwith the photocopy of picture identification proof by placing it within the designated
drop field on the finish of the examination within the examination corridor.
SBI Pharmacist Examination Sample
There shall be goal sort questions on:
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Common Consciousness
|
25
|
25
|2 Hours
|
Common English
|
25
|
25
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
Reasoning Means
|
25
|
25
|
Skilled data
|
50
|
100
|
TOTAL
|
150
|
20
SBI Interview
Those that qualify within the on-line examination shall be referred to as for Interview . The qualifying marks in Interview shall be as determined by the Financial institution.
- SBI Pharmacist On-line Examination – 40%
- Interview – 60%
Methods to Download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to official web site of SBI – www.sbi.co.in.
- Click on on ‘Alternatives Part’
- Click on on the hyperlink ‘Download Examination Name Letter’ given beneath ‘RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Commercial No. CRPD/ PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)’ in Newest Announcement Part
- A brand new window will open
- Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password/DOB
- Login into the hyperlink
- Download SBI Pharmacist Clerk Admit Card
FAQ
What’s SBI Pharmacist Examination Date ?
The examination is scheduled to be held on 23 Might 2021
Methods to Download SBI Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 ?
Go to official web site of SBI – www.sbi.co.in.
Click on on ‘Alternatives Part’
Click on on the hyperlink ‘Download Examination Name Letter’ given beneath ‘RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (Commercial No. CRPD/ PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)’ in Newest Announcement Part
A brand new window will open
Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password/DOB
Login into the hyperlink
What’s SBI Pharmacist Admit Card Link ?
You’ll be able to obtain SBI Pharmacist Admit Card via the hyperlink – https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiphccmar21/cloea_may21/login.php?appid=cd84e6171b7281b45d3b8169f16429b4
#SBI #Pharmacist #Admit #Card #sbicoin #Download #Link
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.