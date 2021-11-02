sbi po 2021 prelims: sbi po 2021: sbi po exam related topics and syllabus 2021 related topics, learn how to prepare

Now there are a few weeks left for the State Bank of India Probationary Officer Recruitment 2021 (SBI PO Recruitment 2021) exam. The preliminary examination of the first phase can be conducted in the last week of November, while the second phase will be conducted in December 2021. This will be followed by a round of interviews in the second or third week of February 2021.SBI is the most prestigious banking institution in the country, with which banking students dream of working. In that case you have to work hard to succeed in this recruitment.If you want to be a Probationary Officer (PO), you have to go through 3 stages. Which includes prelims exam, main exam and GD and interview. The SBI PO Prelims Examination is the first stage of the recruitment process. Only candidates who pass this paper will appear for SBI Mains. This was followed by GD and interview.

Sample of PO test

Pre-examination

This exam is conducted online. Questions are asked from English language, quantitative ability and reasoning ability. The total number of questions will be 100. There will be 30 questions in English and 35 questions in Quantitative Ability and Reasoning Ability. One mark will be given for each question and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The total duration of this test is 1 hour.

Also read: LSAT India 2022: If you are also preparing for this exam, be sure to know the exam pattern



Main exam

The main examination is conducted in 2 parts. The first part consists of an objective test and the second a descriptive test. In the first part, questions are asked on 4 topics, including reasoning ability and computer skills, data analysis, English language and general knowledge. It will have a total of 155 questions. There will be 45 questions from Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, 35 questions from Data Analysis, 35 questions from English Language and 40 questions from General Knowledge. This exam lasts for 3 hours. After this, there is a descriptive test examination, in which letter writing and essay writing related to English language is done. Candidates have been given a period of 30 minutes for this. Each question is of 25 marks.

GD and interview

Candidates who get higher marks in both the previous examinations will be given first preference for GD and interview round. The GD round is 20 points, while the interview round is 30 points.

Section wise topics and preparation



English language

Cracking the English language is not considered very difficult. So prepare first. This is a test of grammar, vocabulary and reading skills. Students should build a good foundation of English grammar and constantly practice questions such as sentence rearranging, idioms and phrases, finding errors, correcting sentences, and so on. Vocabulary is checked using synonyms, antonyms, fill in the blanks, find errors, etc. A list of difficult words to read and revisions from a variety of sources help candidates perform better. Good reading speed will help you get good marks in comprehension questions.

Also read: CAT Exam 2021: Now that you are starting to study, then understand these 8 exam tips, they will be beneficial



Quantitative ability

Quantitative competence is the test of solving a statement by translating it into numbers or mathematical equations. Besides, it also checks the speed and accuracy of the candidates. The level of rigor of this section is moderate to difficult compared to other sections, so it is very important to prioritize the questions in the first attempt to save time. Questions are asked on topics like probability, profit and loss, simple and compound interest, time and distance, data interpretation, etc.

Ability to reason

The reasoning section in the pre-test is considered very scoring. If you prepare well, you can easily get 30 percent marks in this section. Puzzles and seating issues are of utmost importance in this section, about 20 questions are asked in this section. In addition to these two topics, the logic section covers some other important topics such as coding, decoding, inequality, syllogism, blood relations, direction and distance, order and sorting, alphanumeric series, input-output, etc. These subjects are simple, so their basic information can be learned in a month. A common mistake many students make in this is that they keep practicing puzzles and seating questions, but not other subjects, because they are considered easy. They forget that solving simple questions quickly will give them more time to solve difficult questions.