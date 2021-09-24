sbi po exam eligibility: SBI PO exam: What is the pattern of SBI PO exam? Here are tips to crack the exam – sbi po exam sample qualifications and tips

SBI PO Exam Sample: If you want to be a Probationary Officer (PO) in State Bank of India and prepare for this exam, there are several things to keep in mind. To become a Probationary Officer (PO), you have to go through three stages. Which includes prelims exam, main exam and GD and interview. The SBI PO Prelims Examination is the first stage of the recruitment process. Only candidates who clear this paper will appear for SBI Main. The syllabus and difficulty level of the preliminary and main examinations are different.



Preliminary examination

The pre-examination is conducted online. Questions will be asked from 3 subjects namely English language, quantitative ability and reasoning ability. The total number of questions will be 100. There will be 30 questions in English and 35 questions each in Quantitative Ability and Reasoning Ability. One mark will be given for each question and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The total duration of this test is 1 hour.

Main exam

After the pre-examination, the candidate can sit for the main examination. This happens in two parts. The first part consists of an objective test and the second a descriptive test. The first part asks questions on 4 topics, including Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis, English Language and General Knowledge. It will have a total of 155 questions. There will be 45 questions from Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, 35 questions from Data Analysis, 35 questions from English Language and 40 questions from General Knowledge. This exam is of 3 hours duration. After this, there is a descriptive test, in which letter writing and essay writing related to English language is done. Candidates are given 30 minutes for this. Each question is of 25 marks.

GD and interview

Upon passing this exam you will be eligible for GD and interview. It is clear that candidates with high marks in both the previous examinations will be given first preference for GD and interview round. The GD round is 20 points, while the interview round is 30 points.

Preliminary examination syllabus(Preliminary Examination Course)

Quantitative Capabilities- Simplification, Number System, Average, Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Interest, Number Series, Data Interpretation, Profit and Loss, Mensuration, Permutation and Combination etc. Reasoning Abilities- Inequality, Order and Ranking, Directions and Distances, Coding and Decoding, Blood Relationships, Vocabulary, Circular Seating Arrangement, Linear Seating Arrangement, Double Line Up, Group and Selection etc. English language – fill in the blanks, reading and comprehension, para jumbles, close testing, error spotting, spelling, phrase sentences etc.

Course of main examination

Reasoning ability and computer aptitude – puzzles, seating arrangement, inequality, vocabulary, input output, coding decoding, lexical reasoning, data proficiency, various subjects and computer aptitude etc.

English Language – Reading Comprehension, Close Tests, Para Jumbles, Themed Questions, Statement and Paragraph Completion, Sentence Connectors etc.

Data analysis- bar graph, line graph, pie chart, tabular graph, radar chart, compound graph, caslet, missing graph etc.

General Knowledge- Current affairs, Banking and financial awareness, Fixed transaction related questions etc.

SBI PO Exam Preparation Tips