SBI PO Exam Exam Sample: SBI PO Exam 2021: How to Prepare for SBI PO Exam, Get Good Marks – SBI PO Recruitment Exam Preparation Tips and Tricks

SBI PO Exam Cracking Tips: State Bank of India has issued notification for Probationary Officer Recruitment 2021 (SBI PO Recruitment 2021). At this time, applications have been invited for 2056 posts for SBI PO recruitment. Candidates can apply online till October 25, 2021. The first phase of the preliminary examination will be held in November or December 2021. The second phase will take place in December 2021 and the interview round will take place in the second or third week of February 2021.



SBI is the most reputed banking institution in the country, with which banking students dream of working. In that case, you have to work hard to succeed in this recruitment. Every year there is a Churshi competition in this exam. But if you go ahead with a good strategy, you will definitely succeed. It takes constant effort, patience and dedication to create consistency among the thousands of students who sit for the SBI PO exam. If you want to pass the SBI PO exam this time, you should apply and take full care of the exam from now on.

English language

It is not very difficult to crack the English language in this exam, so prepare for it first. It is a test of grammar, vocabulary and reading skills. Students should build a good foundation of English grammar and constantly practice questions like sentence rearrangement, idioms and sentences, error finding, sentence correction etc. Vocabulary is tested using questions such as synonyms, antonyms, filling in the blanks, finding errors, and so on. Maintaining a list of difficult words to read and improve from a variety of sources helps candidates perform better. Good reading speed will help you get good marks in comprehension questions.

Quantitative ability

Quantitative aptitude is the test of translating and solving numbers into statements or mathematical equations. In addition, it also checks the speed and accuracy of the candidates. The difficulty level of this department is moderate to difficult compared to other departments, so it is very important to prioritize the questions in the first attempt to save time. Questions are asked from topics like probability, profit and loss, simple and compound interest, time and distance, data interpretation, etc.

Ability to reason

Reasoning section is considered very scoring in SBI PO Prelims exam. If you prepare well, you can easily get 30 percent marks in this section. Cody and seating arrangement questions are of utmost importance in this section, about 20 questions are asked in this section. In addition to these two topics, the logic section covers some other important topics such as coding, decoding, inequality, vocabulary, blood relations, direction and distance, order and ranking, alphanumeric series, input-output, etc. These subjects are simple, so their basic information can be learned in a month.

A common mistake many students make in this is that they keep practicing puzzles and seating arrangement questions, but not other subjects, as they are considered easy. They forget that solving simple questions faster will give them more time to solve difficult questions.

Maximum effort should be made in subjects with maximum weightage in prelims examination. This test should avoid guessing in all situations and spending too much time on one question, as there is negative marking for incorrect responses. Candidates should be given ample time to try and analyze the full-length mock test in addition to regular study and repetition. In addition, you need to learn shortcuts to solve problems. Since there is a sectional time, learning shortcuts will help the examinee to try as many questions as possible in the shortest time.

Focus on preparing

Proper preparation for the objective test, group discussion and interview is required to cope with this test. Use the best references to prepare a variety of questions, previous year’s solved question papers and the help of the monthly competition exam magazine. In addition, you can join any online organization. Through online coaching, you can know your weaknesses and level of readiness and then start your preparation accordingly.