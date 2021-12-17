SBI PO Main Exam Preparation Tips: SBI PO 2021 Main Exam: Learn PO Main Exam Patterns, Courses and Preparation Tips – SBI PO Main Exam Sample Course and Exam Preparation Tips

Highlights The main exam may take place in the last week of December.

The questions will be on logic, English language and general knowledge.

The exam will be of 200 marks.

State Bank of India has announced the preliminary results of Probationary Officer Recruitment 2021 (SBI PO Recruitment 2021). Candidates who have passed the exam are now preparing for the main exam, though the date of the main exam has not been announced yet but the exam is likely to be held in the last week of December. The interview may then take place in the second or third week of February 2021.



SBI is one of the most reputed banking institutions in the country. The dream of millions of aspirants preparing for banking exams is that they can crack SBI PO. Although this exam is not so easy, passing the main exam is the most difficult part. If you have passed the SBI PO Prelims exam and are preparing for the main exam, here we will give you the necessary tips for preparation along with the procedure, pattern, syllabus related to this exam.

Selection process



If you want to become a Probationary Officer (PO), you have to go through 3 stages including Prelims Exam, Main Exam and GD and Interview. The SBI PO Prelims Exam is the first step in the recruitment process. Only candidates who pass this paper will appear for SBI Mains. This was followed by GD and interview. However, the final result is calculated at 75:25 based on the main test and the interview. Prelims is a qualifying test only and its marks are not considered in the final results.

Sample of PO Main Exam



The main examination in PO is conducted in 2 parts. The first part consists of objective test and the second of descriptive test. The first part consists of questions on 4 topics, including reasoning and computer skills, data analysis, English language and general knowledge. There will be a total of 155 questions of 200 marks. There will be 45 questions of Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, 35 questions of Data Analysis, 35 questions of English Language and 40 questions of General Knowledge. This exam is of 3 hours duration. This is followed by a descriptive test, in which letters and essays related to the English language are written. Candidates are given 30 minutes for this. Each question is of 25 marks. This test also has negative marking.

Course of main examination



Reasoning ability and computer ability:



Cody, seating arrangement, inequality, vocabulary, input output, coding decoding, verbal reasoning, data proficiency, various subjects and computer skills etc.

English language:



Reading comprehension, close test, para jumbles, themed questions, statement and paragraph completion, sentence connector etc.

Data analysis:



Bar graphs, line graphs, pie charts, table graphs, radar charts, compound graphs, cassettes, missing graphs etc.

Trivia:



Questions related to current affairs, banking and financial awareness, fixed events etc.

GD and interview:



Candidates who pass the main examination get a chance to sit in the GD and interview round. The GD round is 20 points, while the interview round is 30 points.

How to prepare for the main exam:



1. Understand the curriculum and important topics:



The most important thing to pass the main exam is to understand the syllabus. For this one can understand the level of questions asked in the exam by analyzing the question papers of the previous year. Accordingly, candidates should place more emphasis on repetition of important topics (and practice of questions related to those topics).

2. Make a separate plan for solving each section:



The main will have four sections and you will have a separate time to solve each section. You can’t go to any other section before the scheduled time, so if you want to try as many questions as possible in the allotted time, it should be clear in your mind which type of questions you will try first in which section. The questions that you are most adept at solving, you should solve first. Similarly, we must prepare ourselves.

3. Give regular mock tests:



It is very important to take a mock test to prepare for the main exam. This will help you to better understand the pattern of the exam. In addition to giving mock tests, you should also pay attention to their analysis. By analyzing them, you know your weaknesses and try to overcome them. If you have a problem with something important, solve it.

Salary of UP Police: How much salary does Sub Inspector get in UP Police? Learn the details



4. Make notes and review from:



Make notes while reading the syllabus, revise based on that. Read all the important topics in the notes carefully. Also write down some important points from these notes in another paper. In addition, you will remember the merits. Also, if you forget something, it will be easier to review quickly. You can revise by speaking and sitting alone, so you will not forget the modification.

5. Don’t take too much pressure:



As the exam date approaches, the pressure on us increases. Don’t push too hard. Oppression can make you a victim of wrongdoing. If you go for exams with a calm mind, the distance of success will be reduced a little more.