SBI PO Main Result 2021: SBI PO Main Result 2021: SBI PO Main Exam Result, here is the link, see interview update – sbi po main result 2021, official result 2022 on sbi.co.in, sbi po interview date and call letter Update here

Highlights SBI PO Main Exam Result Announced

Interviews may take place in February-March 2022.

The main exam took place in January.

SBI PO Main Outcome 2021: State Bank of India has announced SBI PO Main Result 2021. Candidates appearing in Probationary Officer Main can visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in and view their results (SBI PO Results 2021). The main examination of SBI Probationary Officer was held on 2nd January 2022.



When is the SBI PO interview?

Eligible candidates in SBI PO Main Result 2021 will now be called for the third phase i.e. interview round. SBI PO may be interviewed in the second or third week of February 2022. The call letter of SBI PO interview will be published in the first or second week of February. Final results will be announced in February or March 2022. How to check PO main result can be seen below.

Bank Jobs: Job Opportunities in Bank, Bank of Baroda has created a total of 198 vacancies, apply soon

How to check SBI PO Main Results 2021: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: Visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the career link.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link ‘SBI PO Mains Result 2021’.

Step 4: The PDF of SBI PO Result 2022 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check your roll number in this list and take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Bumper Recruitment, Graduate, Diploma and ITI in DRDO

More than 2000 seats of SBI PO

Let us know that SBI PO recruitment drive has been organized to fill a total of 2056 vacancies. Its online application started on 05th October and eligible candidates had to fill and submit online application by 25th October 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest information related to the next recruitment process (SBI PO Recruitment).