SBI Recruitment 2021: 616 Vacancies for CRE, Manager and Other Posts at sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Specialist Officer (SO). Candidates willing to apply for these posts can register through the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in. Eligible candidates can submit their application on or before 18 October 2021.

According to the notification issued by State Bank of India (SBI), 314 posts of Relationship Manager, 20 posts of Relationship Manager (Team Lead), 217 posts of Customer Relationship Manager, 12 posts of Investment Officer, 2 posts of Central Research Team (Product Lead). The post, 2 posts of Central Research Team (Support), 12 posts of Manager (Marketing), 26 posts of Deputy Manager (Marketing) and 1 post of Executive are vacant. For full details of vacant posts, candidates see official notification.

pay scale:

Manager (Marketing) – Rs 63840-78230

Deputy Manager (Marketing) – Rs 48170 69810

Relationship Manager – Rs 6-15 lakh

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – Rs 10-28 lakh

Customer Relationship Executive – Rs 2-3 lakh

Investment Officer – Rs 12-18 lakh

Central Research Team (Product Lead) – Rs.25-45 lakhs.

Central Research Team (Support) – Rs 7-10 lakh, etc.

For complete details of pay scale candidates refer official notification.

To apply for the post of Relationship Manager, the minimum age of the candidates is 23 years and the maximum age is 35 years, to apply for the post of Relationship Manager (Team Lead), the age of the candidates is 28 years to 40 years. Candidates age limit is 28 years to 40 years to apply for the post of Investment Officer. The maximum age of the candidates to apply for the post of Manager should be 40 years. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

To apply for these posts, candidates have to visit the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in.