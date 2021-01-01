SBI Recruitment 2021: Apply for sarkari naukri in state bank of India, check details here

SBI Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Product Manager, Assistant Manager and Circle Defense Banking Advisor, Specialist Cadre Officer in different departments. The recruitment process for these posts is going on. Online applications for these posts can be done at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is 2nd September 2021.

Through this recruitment process, 10 posts of Deputy Manager, 6 posts of Relation Manager, 2 posts of Product Manager, 50 posts of Assistant Manager, one post of Circle Defense Banking Advisor are to be filled. In this way a total of 69 posts will be filled. For SBI SO Recruitment 2021, candidates will have to go through an interview while some posts will also have a written test.

In terms of eligibility, Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks for Assistant Manager-Engineer (Civil). For Assistant Manager-Engineer (Electrical), JMGS-I Graduation Degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks. For Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) MBA (Marketing) / Full time PGDM or its equivalent with specialization in Marketing with minimum 60% marks from institutions recognized/approved by Govt. The applicant for Circle Defense Banking Advisor should be a retired Major General or Brigadier from the Indian Army.

Candidates are asked not to submit any hard copy of the form to the office. Only through online mode will be accepted. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website of State Bank of India for more updates on SBI SO Recruitment 2021.

The maximum age of the candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Manager should be 30 years, for the post of Deputy Manager and Relationship Manager, the age of the candidates should be between 25 to 30 years. The maximum age limit for applying in Circle Defense Banking Advisor is 60 years. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification. The direct link to check the notification is https://bank.sbi/documents/77530/11154687/120821-ADVT.+CRPD-SCO-2021-22-14.pdf/1c6ff8c8-0b54-4937-3f49-68b2193a187b?t=1628786590322 . The direct link to apply online is https://sbi.co.in/web/careers#lattest.

