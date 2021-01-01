SBI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Manager and Other Posts at sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting online applications for various Specialist Cadre Officer posts such as Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Product Manager and Circle Defense Banking Advisor. Interested candidates possessing relevant educational qualification and other eligibility criteria may apply Online SBI Recruitment 2021 through Bank’s website www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers from 13 August and 02 September 2021.

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Manager – Engineer (Civil) – 36 Posts

Assistant Manager – Engineer (Electrical) – 10 Posts

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) – 4 Posts

Deputy Manager (Agri Special) – 10 Posts

Relationship Manager (OMP) – 6 Posts

Product Manager (OMP) – 1 Post

Circle Defense Banking Advisor – 1 Post

To apply for the posts of Assistant Manager Engineer (Civil) – Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or more marks, or equivalent CGPA/OGPA/CPI or similar assessment criteria having 6.75 on a scale of 10. Must have 2 years work experience for Graduate degree and 1 year experience for Master’s degree. To apply for the post of Assistant Manager-Engineer (Electrical) candidates must have a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering, or equivalent, with 60% or more marks. Must have 2 years work experience for Bachelor’s degree and 1 year for Master’s degree. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

The maximum age of the candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Manager should be 30 years, for the post of Deputy Manager and Relationship Manager, the age of the candidates should be between 25 to 30 years. The maximum age limit for applying in Circle Defense Banking Advisor is 60 years. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Candidates are required to register through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using internet banking/debit card/ will have to pay.





