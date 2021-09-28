SBI Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Specialist Officer Posts at sbi.co.in before 18 October. Check here for latest updates

SBI Recruitment 2021: State Bank Of India (SBI) Specialist Officer (SO) A notification has been issued for the recruitment of the posts. Interested and eligible candidates SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Bank’s official website for sbi.co.in Through can apply on or before 18 October 2021.

A total of 606 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 314 posts of Relationship Manager, 20 posts of Relationship Manager (Team Lead), 217 posts of Customer Relationship Executive, 12 posts of Investment Officer, 2 posts of Central Research Team (Product Lead), Central Research Team (Support). There are 2 posts, 12 posts of Manager (Marketing), 26 posts of Deputy Manager (Marketing) and 1 post of Executive.

According to the official notification, for the recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a Bachelors / Masters degree in the relevant field from a recognized university. Apart from this, the candidate’s age should be between 23 years to 35 years to apply for the post of Relationship Manager. Whereas, 28 years to 40 years for the post of Relationship Manager (Team Lead), 20 years to 35 years for Customer Relationship Executive and 28 years to 40 years for Investment Officer. At the same time, the maximum age limit is 40 years for Manager (Marketing), 35 years for Deputy Manager (Marketing) and 30 years for Executive post. For detailed information on educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check the official notification.

State Bank of India job aspirants can apply online through official website sbi.co.in/careers or bank.sbi/careers till 18 October. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying. For more details check on the official website.

