sbi Recruitment 2021: SBI Jobs: SBI Clerk Pharmacist Recruitment Admission Card 2021 issued on sbi.co.in

Highlights SBI Clerk Pharmacist Recruitment Exam 2021 Admission Card Issued.

Recruitment will be done in several states including Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand.

Check SBI vacancy details here.

SBI Jobs, SBI Clerk Pharmacist Recruitment Admission Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued examination admission papers for Pharmacist Clerk Recruitment 2021 (SBI Clerk Job). Eligible candidates who have applied online for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 can check and download their SBI Clerk Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.



The preliminary examination for the post of Clerk Pharmacist will be conducted on 13th September 2021 by State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates can download their admission card by filling in their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. The link to download the ticket will be active till September 13. The process of downloading the ticket online and the required information is given below.

Read also: SBI Jobs: Recruitment for SCO posts in State Bank of India, CTC salary of Rs 19.50 lakh, see details

SBI Clerk Pharmacist Admission Card 2021: Learn How To Download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click the Careers link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open, scroll down here and click on ‘Ongoing’.

Step 4: Scroll down this page and click on the ‘RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE’ link.

Step 5: Now click on ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ and enter ‘Login Credentials’.

Step 6: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Also read:Bank Recruitment 2021: SO vacant in Bank of Maharashtra, basic salary up to 70 thousand

Vacancy details

A total of 67 vacancies for Clerk Pharmacist posts will be filled through this recruitment drive (SBI Recruitment 2021). These include 34 posts in general category, OBC – 14 posts, EWS – 06 posts, SCT – 09 posts and ST – 04 posts. Eligible candidates will be given jobs in SBI branches in many states including Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

SBI Clerk Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 Notification

Admission download link

Official website