SBI Recruitment 2022 Various specialist cadre officers for government job posts, salary up to Rs. 25 lakhs

Candidates preparing for bank jobs have the opportunity to get a job in State Bank of India. State Bank of India (SBI) has issued notification for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment (SBI SCO Recruitment 2022) online through SBI official website sbi.co.in. The last date to submit online application is 28 April 2022.Through this recruitment drive (SBI Recruitment 2022), a total of 8 vacancies will be filled for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers. This includes 02 posts of Manager (Performance, Planning and Review), 04 posts of Advisor (Fraud Risk) and 02 posts of Senior Executive (Economist). Candidates who want to apply for these posts should carefully read the details mentioned below. The direct link of SBI job notification is also given below.

Who can apply?

Senior Executive (Economist): Post Graduate Degree in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematical Economics, Economics, Economics, Statistics and Informatics, Applied Statistics and Informatics with 60% marks or MBA or PGDM in 60% Finance or Master Degree in Finance. Apart from this 3 years work experience is also required.

Advisor (Fraud Risk): Candidate should be graduate and retired IPS or State Police, CBI, Intelligence Bureau or CEIB officer and have 5 years experience.

Manager (Performance Planning and Review): In addition to being a graduate, retired IPS or State Police, CBI, Intelligence Bureau or CEIB officers may apply for the position. Applicant should also have 5 years experience.

Application fee

The application fee and notification fee (non-refundable) for General, OBC, EWS candidates is Rs.750 / -. SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

SBI Recruitment Age Limit

Advisor (Fraud Risk) – Must be under 63 years of age.

Senior Executive (Economist) – Must be up to 32 years old.

Manager (Performance Planning and Review) – Minimum age limit should be 25 years and maximum 35 years.

Selection process

Eligible candidates for the post other than Senior Executive (Economist) will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview. The selection for the post of Senior Executive (Economist) will be based on shortlisting and negotiation.

Find out which position will get how much salary

Advisor (Fraud Risk): CTC up to Rs. 1 lakh 25 thousand.

Senior Executive (Economist): CTC Category Rs. 18 lakhs to Rs. 24 lakhs.

Click here to apply for SBI Specialist Cadre Notification and Online Link-