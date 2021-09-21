SBI Result 2021: Preliminary Exam Results released for Junior Associate Posts at sbi.co.in. Download with these steps

SBI Result 2021: State Bank Of India (SBI) has released the result of preliminary examination conducted for recruitment to the post of Clerk (Junior Assistant). the candidate who SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2021 had appeared for the official website of the bank. sbi.co.in/career Through SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2021 You can check and download.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the Preliminary Examination are now SBI Clerk Mains Exam will have to be present. Thereafter the candidates who qualify the Mains exam will have to appear for the Language Test or Local Proficiency Test (LPT). The date of Mains exam will be informed to the candidates soon on the official website. All the candidates can check the result of preliminary exam through these steps.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the tab of ‘Current Openings’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Then on the new page click on the link ‘Preliminary Exam Results’ given below ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES’).

Step 4: After that fill all the required information and click on submit button.

Step 5: Now you SBI Junior Associate Result 2021 You can also download and take out the printout.

The Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post of Clerk was conducted by the bank on 10th July, 11th July, 12th July, 13th July and 28th August. For this, applications were sought from the candidates from 27 April to 17 May 2021. For more details candidates can check the official website of the bank.

