SBI: SBI Admit Card 2021: Download SBI PET Admit Card from here, find out when the exam is? – SBI Pet Admit Card 2021 released on sbi.co.in, steps to download here

SBI Admit Card 2021: Download SBI PET Admit Card from here, find out when the exam is?

Highlights SBI PET Admit Card issued.

PET can take place in November-December.

Due to Kovid-19, training can also be done online.

SBI PET Admit Card 2021 Exam Date: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued SBI PET Admit Card 2021. Candidates who had applied for the post of Probationary Officer (SBI PO Exam 2021) can attend the Pre-Exam Training (SBI PET). To download SBI PO PET Admit Card, go to SBI’s official website sbi.co.in.



Pre-training for SC / ST / Religious Minority category candidates as per guidelines issued by Government of India. The date of SBI PET has not been announced yet. This is expected to happen in November or December 2021. Keep an eye on the official website for more details of SBI PET.

Online pre-training can also be done

The State Bank of India (SBI) had said in the PO recruitment notice, ‘Given the COVID-19 epidemic situation, banks, depending on feasibility, can conduct PET through physical classes or through online tools.

How to Download SBI PET Admit Card 2021: See Method

Step 1: Visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Pre-Exam Training Materials’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth and verification code.

Step 4: Your SBI PET Admit Card 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

