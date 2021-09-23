SBI: SBI Clerk Mains 2021: SBI Main Admission Card for 5000 Clerk Recruitment, this is the link

Highlights SBI Clerk Main Exam 2021 Admission Card Issued.

Examinations will start from October 01.

A total of 5000 vacancies will be filled.

SBI Clerk Mains Admission Card 2021: If you have applied for 5000 vacancies of SBI Clerk then there is good news for you. State Bank of India has released the admission letter for Clerk Mains Exam 2021 (SBI Clerk Mains Admission 2021) today (September 22, 2021). Candidates who had applied for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers.



State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Main Examination will be held from 01 to 17 October 2021. A total of 5000 vacancies for Junior Associate Clerk (Customer Sales and Support) will be filled through this recruitment drive. Here’s an easy way to download tickets:

SBI Clerk Men’s Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: First visit the official website of SBI mentioned above.

Step 2: Click the Careers tab on the home page.

Step 3: In the new window, click on the Admission link.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click submit.

Step 5: Your SBI Clerk Mains 2021 Admit Card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Exam Sample (SBI Mains 2021 Exam Sample)

The SBI Clerk Main Exam consists of 190 multiple choice questions. Candidates will have to answer the questions within the stipulated time of two hours and forty minutes. Questions are asked from General / Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Ability and Reasoning Ability as well as Computer Aptitude sections. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details about the new exam dates.

SBI Clerk Main Exam 2021 Admission Ticket Download Link

Official website



