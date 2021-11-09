sbi: SBI PO Admit Card 2021: SBI PO Admit Card 2021 has been issued for pre-examination, here is direct link – SBI PO Admit Card 2021 has been issued for prelim exam, direct link is here

SBI PO Admission Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued admission card for SBI Probationary Officer Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates who had applied for this bank job (SBI PO Recruitment 2021) can download the pre-exam admission form from SBI’s official website sbi.co.in. The ticket download link will be active until November 27.



SBI PO Prelims Exam 2021 will be held on 20, 21 and 27 November 2021. Considering the condition of Covid-19, it will be mandatory to follow the required guidelines like Social Distance, Face Mask, Personal Hand Sanitizer etc. in the exam. Candidates have to be present at the examination center 15 minutes before the given time.

State Bank of India PO Exam Sample

This exam will be an objective type exam of 100 marks. The online exam will be one hour long and there will be three sections with separate time for each part. The SBI PO Prelims exam will ask questions on English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: Learn How To Download

Step 1: Visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Careers’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the download call letter link in the latest announcement.

Step 4: A new page will open, login here using credentials.

Step 5: On the screen, ‘SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021’ will open.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

SBI PO Admission Card Download Link

Official website link