SBI: SBI Recruitment 2021: Admission Card for 6100 Apprentice Recruitment issued in State Bank of India, here is the link – sbi apprentice admit card 2021 for 6100 posts on sbi.co.in, direct link here

Highlights State Bank of India has issued admission card for Apprentice Recruitment Examination.

The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 exam will be held on September 20.

A total of 6100 vacancies in several states.

SBI Recruitment 2021, SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India has issued SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 for the recruitment examination for the post of Apprentice. Candidates who had applied for bank recruitment for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021 can now download their tickets from the official website of State Bank of India (SBI).



The last date to download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 is 20th September 2021. Candidates are advised to download their tickets before the last date. Check out below how to download Admission Card, Exam Date and Vacancy Details.

When will the exam be held (Date of SBI Apprentice Exam)

Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Examination in State Bank of India will be held on 20th September. This exam will be conducted for a period of one year. The selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month.

Vacancy Details (SBI Apprentice Vacancy 2021 Details)

Through this recruitment drive (SBI Recruitment 2021), a total of 6100 vacancies for SBI Apprentice posts will be filled in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab. Of these General – 2577 posts, EWS – 604, OBC – 1375, SC – 977 and 567 posts are reserved for ST.

SBI Recruitment 2021 Admission Card: Learn how to download Admission Card

Visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in. On the main page, click the Careers link. Scroll down and click on ‘Ongoing-opening’. On the new page, click on the link ‘Download Exam Call Letter’ under “ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961”. Now login by typing the required details and click submit. Your ticket will open on the screen. Download it and print out for further reference.

How to be recruited in SBI?

SBI will shortlist the candidates on the basis of medical examination followed by online written examination and local language test.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 Download Link

