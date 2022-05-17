SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank has applied today for officer posts Deadline, how to apply – sbi sco recruitment 2022 Last day to apply is here How to apply

Today is the final date for utility course of for the put up of Specialist Cadre Officer (SBI SCO Recruitment 2022) of State Bank of India (SBI). and eligible candidates ought to apply by visiting SBI’s official web site sbi.co.in as quickly as attainable. A complete of 35 posts will likely be stuffed by SCO recruitment. Candidates specifically ought to remember that the examination for this recruitment (SBI SCO Examination 2022) will likely be held on twenty fifth June 2022. Candidates can obtain the decision letter for the examination from sixteenth June 2022. An official notification hyperlink is offered for recruitment associated data.

Click on here for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification

Emptiness particulars

System Officer – 7 posts

Govt – 17 posts

Senior Govt – 4 posts

Choice course of

The examination for this recruitment will likely be carried out in two levels. Candidates will likely be chosen on the premise of on-line written take a look at and interview.

Software payment

For common class and OBC class candidates, the applying payment is Rs.750 / -. Candidates in SC, ST, PWD class is not going to have to pay any payment. The payment has to be paid on-line whereas filling up the applying. For extra particulars, candidates can go to SBI’s official web site sbi.co.in.

How to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022



Step 1- To begin with go to SBI’s official web site sbi.co.in.

Step 2- Click on on the Careers tab on the homepage of the web site.

Step 3- Now, choose the present opening in SBI.

Step 4- Click on on the Apply for SBI SCO Recruitment hyperlink.

Step 5- Register and proceed to fill out the applying.

Step 6- Add all required paperwork.

Step 7- Pay the applying payment.

Step 8- Submit a tough copy of the applying and maintain it with you for future reference.