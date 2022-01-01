SBI SO Exam 2022: SBI SO Exam 2022: Check sample and syllabus for preparation for SBI SO Recruitment Exam – sbi-so-exam-2022-pattern-and-syllabus

SBI SO Exam 2022 Preparation Tips: State Bank of India (SBI) has published the recruitment notification for SBI SO Exam 2022. In which State Bank of India (SBI) will recruit hundreds of posts on regular / contract basis. This exam will be conducted online on 15th November 2022. If you are also preparing for this exam, then you need to be fully aware of the exam method and syllabus.



Important information about SBI SO exam

All exams will be conducted online.

– 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

– This exam can be given in both English and Hindi languages.

There will be 2 exams for each course.

– Exam will be objective or MCQ type.

The exam will ask questions related to Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English and General Knowledge.

SBI SO Exam Sample

Systems for CA and engineering officers

The examination for the posts of Systems, CA and Engineering Officer will be conducted in two parts. Candidates have to try Question Paper 1 and Question Paper 2. Question paper -1 will be taken for 90 minutes. Candidates will be asked 120 questions from English, Rationality, Quantitative Aptitude. Similarly Question Paper 2 will contain questions related to their professional knowledge.

System for law enforcement

Applicants for the post of Law Officer are required to appear in 2 papers. Paper-1 will have 50 questions in English language and 70 questions of rationality. In question paper-2, 50 questions on professional knowledge will be asked.

For Official Language Officers (System for Official Language Officers)

Official language officers will need some reasoning skills as well as proficiency in Hindi and English. Candidates will be selected on the basis of these skills. It will take 90 minutes to solve 120 questions in Paper-1. In Question Paper 2, candidates will have to answer 50 questions in 45 minutes.

For Economists (System for Economist)

Candidates for this post will have to appear for 3 papers. For Paper-1, 120 questions have to be solved in 90 minutes. Also in Question Paper-2 and Question Paper-3 50 questions have to be solved in 45 minutes.

SBI SO Syllabus (SBI SO 2022 Syllabus)

SBI SO Exam Professional knowledge course for recruitment for various posts.

Chartered Accountant

Accounting Standards, Accounting Guidelines, Financial Reporting Standards, Indian Accounting Standards, Corporate Financial Reporting, Accounting and Financial Instruments Reporting, Share-Based Payments, Liability Assessment, Shares, Business Assessment, Inflation Accounting, Indian Capital Markets, Mutual Funds, Foreign Exchange , Audit etc.

Numerologist

Basic Statistical Methods and Estimates, Uni-Variety Data, Binary Data, Time Series Estimation, Sample Concepts, Sample Distribution, Estimation Theory, Simple Regression, Multiple Regression, Difference Analysis, Banking-Insurance, Financial Markets, Forex, Portfolio Estimation , Etc.

Law officer

Banking Regulation, Banking Security Law, Negotiable Instruments, Ethics in Banking and Corporate Governance, Economic Analysis, Banking Operational Law, Banker-Consumer Relations, Electronic Banking, Debt and Advance, Compliance and Legal Aspects, Security Types and Regulatory Functions etc.

System officer

Computer Network and Basic Programming Languages ​​(C, C ++, Java), Database Management Systems (DBMS), Basic Concepts of Software and Hardware, Data Structures, Computer Organizations, Computer Networks, Network Programming, Algorithms, Digital Electronics, Web Technology, Information Systems , And software engineering etc.

Ability to reason

Alpha Numerical Sequence Puzzle, Alphabet Testing, Arithmetic Reasoning, Classification, Clocks and Calendars, Data Enough, Fractional Fraction, Direction and Distance Sensitivity Testing, Missing Character Inclusion, Time Sequence Testing, Analytical Reasoning, Cause and Result Input and Output Output. Arrangement, logical sequence of words, logical vein diagram etc.

Quantitative capacity

Includes averages, decimals, HCF and LCM, line graphs, logarithms, dimensions, compound interest, time, speed and distance, profit and loss, permutation and combination, data interpretation and adequacy (foot chart, data table, bar graph, lines Graphs, compound graphs, case studies etc.), permutation and combination, time and function, volume and surface etc.



English language

Articles, close tests, assessments, conclusions, fill in the blanks, paragraph replacement, para jumble, close test / excerpt, synonyms and antonyms, choose the right word, spell check, idioms and sentences, sentence conclusion, sentence correction, sentence rearrangement, subject Verb agreement, theme search, verb, word formation, error identification, theme search, etc.