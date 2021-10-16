sbi so exam pattern: sbi so exam 2021: sbi so exam pattern and syllabus 2021

SBI SO Exam Sample and Course: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued SBI SO Recruitment Notification. In which State Bank of India (SBI) will recruit Assistant Manager, Engineer, Officer, Architect, Examiner, Manager, Analyst on regular / contract basis. SBI has issued a total of 606 vacancies for which eligible candidates can apply till October 18, 2021. This SBI SO online exam will be held on 15th November 2021.



Important information about SBI SO exam

All exams will be conducted online.

0.25 or points will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

This exam can be given in both English and Hindi languages.

There will be 2 exams for each course.

The exam will be objective or MCQ type.

The exam will ask questions related to Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English and General Knowledge.

SBI SO Exam Sample



Systems for CA and engineering officers

The examination for the post of Systems, CA and Engineering Officer will be conducted in two parts. Candidates have to try Question Paper 1 and Question Paper 2. Question paper -1 will be taken for 90 minutes. Candidates will be asked 120 questions from English, Logic Ability, Quantitative Ability. Similarly Question Paper 2 will contain questions related to their professional knowledge.

System for law officers

Applicants for the post of Legal Officer will have to submit 2 papers. Paper-I will have 50 questions in English language and 70 questions in Reasoning Ability. In addition, Question Paper-2 will ask 50 questions on professional knowledge.

For Official Language Officers (System for Official Language Officers)

Official language officers will need some reasoning skills as well as proficiency in Hindi and English. Candidates will be selected on the basis of these skills. Paper-1 will have 90 minutes to solve 120 questions. In Question Paper 2, candidates will have to answer 50 questions in 45 minutes.

For economists (system for economists)

Candidates for this post have to appear in 3 papers. For Paper-1, 120 questions have to be solved in 90 minutes. In Question Paper-2 and Question Paper-3, 50 questions have to be solved in 45 minutes.

SBI SO Course (SBI SO 2021 Course)

SBI SO Exam Professional Knowledge Course for Recruitment for Various Posts.

Chartered Accountant

Accounting Standards, Accounting Guidelines, Financial Reporting Standards, Indian Accounting Standards, Corporate Financial Reporting, Accounting and Financial Instrument Reports, Share-Based Payments, Liability Assessment, Shares, Business Assessment, Inflation Accounting, Indian Capital Markets, Mutual Funds, Foreign Exchange , Audit etc.

Statistician

Basic Statistical Methods and Forecasts, Uni-Variety Data, Binary-Differential Data, Time Series Forecasting, Sample Concepts, Sample Distribution, Forecast Theory, Simple Regression, Multiple Regression, Difference Analysis, Banking-Insurance, Financial Markets, Forex, Forecast Portfolio, Etc.

Law Officer

Banking regulation laws, banking security laws, negotiable tools, ethics in banking and corporate governance, financial analysis, banking operational laws, banker-customer relations, electronic banking, loans and advances, compliance and legal aspects, security types and regulatory frameworks etc.

System officer

Computer Network and Basic Programming Languages ​​(C, C ++, Java), Database Management System (DBMS), Basic Concepts of Software and Hardware, Data Structures, Computer Organizations, Computer Networks, Network Programming, Algorithms, Digital Electronics, Web Technology, Information systems, and software engineering.

Ability to reason

Alpha Numeric Sequence Puzzle, Alphabet Testing, Arithmetic Logic, Classification, Clocks and Calendars, Data Insufficiency, Fractions, Direction and Distance Sense Test, Absent Character Testing, Time Sequence Testing, Analytical Reasoning, Cause and Output Arrangements, Seating Arrangements, Logical sequence of words, logical vein diagrams etc.

Quantitative capacity

Average, Decimal, HCF and LCM, Line Graph, Logarithm, Mensuration, Compound Interest, Time, Speed ​​and Distance, Profit and Loss, Sort and Combination, Data Interpretation and Adequacy (pie chart, data table, bar graph, line graph, Compound graphs, case studies etc.), permutations and combinations, time and function, volume and surface etc.

English language

Articles, close tests, assessments, conclusions, fill in the blanks, para replacement, para jumble, close test / passage, synonyms and antonyms, choose the right word, spell check, idioms and sentences, sentence conclusion, sentence correction, one sentence Reconstruction, subject verb agreement, theme search, verb, word formation, error identification, theme search, etc.