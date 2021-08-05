SBI’s online service will be closed for 150 minutes on these two dates

There is very important news for the customers of the country’s largest bank State Bank of India. If you use SBI’s online service then it will be closed for 150 minutes on 6th and 7th. In such a situation, if you want to do online transactions, then note down the time, so that you do not have to face any kind of problem.

According to the information given by SBI, online banking services will be closed for a few hours between 6-7 August. According to the bank, these services are being discontinued due to maintenance work. During this time, apart from online transactions, other digital banking platforms including YONO, YONO Lite and YONO Business will also remain closed for the bank’s customers.

According to the information given by SBI, all the digital banking platforms of SBI will be closed from 10.45 pm on 6th August to 01.15 pm on 7th August. A tweet has also been made by the bank regarding this. The bank wrote in its tweet that we request our esteemed customers to stay with us as we strive to provide better banking experience. That is, between August 6 and August 7, SBI’s online services will be closed for a total of 150 minutes.

This is not the first time that the bank has decided to discontinue the digital banking service due to maintenance work. SBI had earlier suspended internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite and UPI services on July 16 and 17. On that day also this service was stopped from 10.45 pm to 1.15 pm in the night.

Let us tell you that State Bank of India has more than 22,000 branches in the country. The number of Internet Banking customers of the Bank as on December 31, 2020, is approximately 85 million and the number of mobile bank customers is 19 million. At the same time, the number of UPI customers of the bank is about 13.5 crore. Due to the closure of the service of the bank, so many customers will be inconvenienced.





