sbsp chief OP Rajbhar kept silent on meeting of Raja Bhaiya with sp patron Mulayam Singh Yadav

Recently, MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya from Kunda assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh met former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. Raja Bhaiya also shared pictures of the meeting from his social media account. On this meeting between the two leaders, OP Rajbhar, leader of SP’s alliance partner Subhaspa, has kept silence and said that this is politics, meetings keep happening here.

During a conversation with journalists in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Rajbhar kept silence on the meeting between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Raja Bhaiya. However, he said that this is politics and here everyone keeps on meeting someone or the other. However, during this, he also targeted the BJP and said that the people of BJP say that Hindutva is in danger, but Hindutva is not in danger, but the BJP chair is in danger.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced to contest the elections with smaller parties for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He has allied with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Subhaspa. Apart from this, there is talk of forming an alliance with Jayant Chaudhary’s party Rashtriya Lok Dal. In the past, when Raja Bhaiya, the president of Jansatta Dal and MLA from Kunda, met Mulayam Singh Yadav, there were speculations that he too would join the alliance.

However, Raja Bhaiya put an end to these speculations and did not open his cards. Raja Bhaiya, MLA from Kunda, after meeting SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav said that he has always been coming on the occasion of his birthday. Have been taking blessings from him and he has been giving best wishes. This time he did not come for his birthday as he was out. So don’t take any other meaning out of it.

It is worth mentioning that Akhilesh Yadav got angry with Raja Bhaiya for not supporting the SP and BSP alliance candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections held for Uttar Pradesh quota in the year 2019. The relationship between the two had become quite bitter. Not only this, while targeting King Bhaiya without taking his name in a meeting, he had also said that there is an old saying for Kshatriyas that Raghukul ritual always goes, life is lost but word does not go. But his word is gone, how are there people whose word is gone?