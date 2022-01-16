sbsp leader om prakash rajbhar on not finalizing alliance between sp and chandrashekhar azad party

On Saturday, Bhim Military Chief Chandrashekhar Azad mentioned in a press convention that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits and he has insulted Bahujan Samaj. On the identical time, he additionally made it clear that there could be no alliance between the SP and his Azad Samaj Party. Concerning Chandrashekhar Azad’s lack of alliance with SP, Subhasp leader OP Rajbhar mentioned that all the pieces was determined with him and he additionally mentioned that we had additionally promised him a ministerial berth.

Speaking to information channel ABP Information, Om Prakash Rajbhar mentioned that to do away with BJP, we shaped a entrance with Akhilesh Yadav. We tried to unite all of the leaders together with Shivpal Yadav, Chandsekhar. We tried for a very long time. About 3 days again Chandrashekhar Azad contacted us. After which we requested Akhilesh Yadav to handle him someway.

Additional, Subhaspa leader Om Prakash Rajbhar mentioned that there was a proposal from Chandrashekhar Azad that if we get 2 to three seats then we are going to keep collectively. We additionally talked to Akhilesh Yadav for this and after speaking to Jayant Chaudhary requested him to handle the seat. We additionally determined that when the federal government comes, Chandrashekhar Azad shall be given a ministerial put up by making him MLC. However they have been asking for 10-12 seats, now that point is not over. We have been celebrating them lots when it was time.

Aside from this, he additionally mentioned that nobody can say that Om Prakash Rajbhar and Akhilesh Yadav are anti-Dalit. Nobody can battle the battle that Akhilesh Yadav and Om Prakash Rajbhar are combating by combating within the footsteps of Babasaheb.

Allow us to inform that on Saturday, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan mentioned that I had quite a lot of conferences with Akhilesh Yadav within the final 6 months. In the meantime, optimistic issues additionally occurred however ultimately I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits. He does not need Dalit leaders on this alliance. He needs Dalits to vote for him. However the worry was that Kanshi Ram made Netaji the Chief Minister earlier additionally however what occurred is in entrance of everybody.

It’s price mentioning that for the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Subhasp, Shivpal Singh Yadav’s Praspa, Jayant Choudhary’s RLD, Sanjay Chauhan’s Individuals’s Party, Keshav Maurya’s Mahan Dal, Krishna Patel’s Apna Dal, Kamrawadi, Alliance with NCP and TMC.