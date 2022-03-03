World

SC CJI NV ramana said on Russia Ukraine Crisis Can we ask vladimir putin to stop the war

15 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
SC CJI NV ramana said on Russia Ukraine Crisis Can we ask vladimir putin to stop the war
Written by admin
SC CJI NV ramana said on Russia Ukraine Crisis Can we ask vladimir putin to stop the war

SC CJI NV ramana said on Russia Ukraine Crisis Can we ask vladimir putin to stop the war

SC CJI NV ramana said on Russia Ukraine Crisis Can we ask vladimir putin to stop the war

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the country’s highest court that all Indians living there are being allowed to go to neighboring countries from Ukraine.

Amidst the situation in Ukraine, the matter of evacuating the Indians trapped there has now reached the Supreme Court. Let us inform that a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of the country regarding this. In which it has been demanded that the court should give necessary directions to the Government of India in this matter. The petition was heard by a bench headed by CJI NV Ramana.

During the hearing, the bench said that the Government of India is doing its job to evacuate the Indians. Let us inform that Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said regarding this petition, “We sympathize with the students, we feel very bad. But can we instruct Russian President Putin to stop the war?”

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that the Center has sent four ministers to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians who have crossed the border with Ukraine. All Indians living there from Ukraine are being allowed to go to neighboring countries. Those who have not been able to get out of Ukraine are being cross-checked.

Things get worse in Ukraine: Let us tell you that every day the situation in Ukraine is getting worse. Photos of the blast were captured during live reporting in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. When journalists of a news agency were reporting, there was a loud explosion right behind them. Which terrified him.

READ Also  Wintry Mix North Of NYC, Scattered Rain Saturday; More Showers Overnight – Gadget Clock

Indian students narrated your past: Indian students who came out of the frightening scene of Ukraine told you that the situation in Ukraine is very bad. There are still many students stuck in bunkers and at metro stations. Vishakha, a resident of Haryana, left Kharkiv and reached Lviv. During this, while talking to ABP news channel, he said, “We have nothing to eat. We have reached here by making arrangements from our side. Hope we get help from here.

Visakha told that many students were trapped there, they are crying. The embassy is unable to get them out. Let us tell you that this condition is not only with the Indians but also of all the people living there who are completely disillusioned with the situation of war.


#CJI #ramana #Russia #Ukraine #Crisis #vladimir #putin #stop #war

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Germany Suspends Approval of Gas Pipeline, Sending Prices Soaring

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment