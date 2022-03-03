SC CJI NV ramana said on Russia Ukraine Crisis Can we ask vladimir putin to stop the war

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the country’s highest court that all Indians living there are being allowed to go to neighboring countries from Ukraine.

Amidst the situation in Ukraine, the matter of evacuating the Indians trapped there has now reached the Supreme Court. Let us inform that a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of the country regarding this. In which it has been demanded that the court should give necessary directions to the Government of India in this matter. The petition was heard by a bench headed by CJI NV Ramana.

During the hearing, the bench said that the Government of India is doing its job to evacuate the Indians. Let us inform that Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said regarding this petition, “We sympathize with the students, we feel very bad. But can we instruct Russian President Putin to stop the war?”

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that the Center has sent four ministers to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians who have crossed the border with Ukraine. All Indians living there from Ukraine are being allowed to go to neighboring countries. Those who have not been able to get out of Ukraine are being cross-checked.

Things get worse in Ukraine: Let us tell you that every day the situation in Ukraine is getting worse. Photos of the blast were captured during live reporting in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. When journalists of a news agency were reporting, there was a loud explosion right behind them. Which terrified him.

Indian students narrated your past: Indian students who came out of the frightening scene of Ukraine told you that the situation in Ukraine is very bad. There are still many students stuck in bunkers and at metro stations. Vishakha, a resident of Haryana, left Kharkiv and reached Lviv. During this, while talking to ABP news channel, he said, “We have nothing to eat. We have reached here by making arrangements from our side. Hope we get help from here.

Visakha told that many students were trapped there, they are crying. The embassy is unable to get them out. Let us tell you that this condition is not only with the Indians but also of all the people living there who are completely disillusioned with the situation of war.