SC Dismisses Petitions Challenging cancellation Of CBSE ISC Class 12 Board Exams

CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Supreme Court allowed the work on the evaluation scheme brought out by the CBSE board to evaluate the exam pattern of the students. The responsibility of preventing rigging rests with the result committee.

CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Supreme Court gave its verdict today, putting an end to the ongoing legal tussle regarding the preparation of 12th examination results 2021. The apex court in its judgment today dismissed the petitions challenging the decision of CBSE and ICSE to cancel the exams. The court has given permission to go ahead with the evaluation scheme brought out by CBSE to evaluate the exam pattern of the students.

12th results will be declared on July 31

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result date by filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court. According to the new affidavit, the results will be declared on July 31. Optional examination will also be there. The optional exam will be conducted from August 15 to September 15.

Result committee’s responsibility to stop rigging

The Supreme Court also refused to pass any order on the allegation of apprehension of rigging by the schools in the evaluation scheme. The Supreme Court found that there will be a proper result committee for this, which will look into it. The committee will not only have members from the school but also from outside. According to the Supreme Court report given by the 13-member committee formed to prepare the 12th marksheet of CBSE and ICSE board, the final result of 12th will be prepared on the basis of the pre board results of CBSE class 10th, 11th and 12th. Disputes related to the result will be sent to the committee.

CBSE will be in touch with schools till the results are released

Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has started preparations for the 12th result on July 31. Today the board has launched the tabulation portal to help the CBSE schools for class 12th results. The board says that this portal will prove to be very helpful in preparing the result. Till the release of CBSE result, the board will be in touch with every school so that no one faces any problem while preparing the result. At the same time, a help desk will also be set up to help the schools involved in preparing the results of class 10th-12th. Let us tell you that on June 1, the Center had announced that CBSE Class 12 exams will not be conducted this year.

