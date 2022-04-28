SC ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh fronted $110K to purchase Georgia funeral home in 2020: court docs



Insulted South Carolina attorney Alex Murdoch allegedly spent more than $ 110,000 to buy Georgia’s funeral home in January 2020, according to local court documents filed Tuesday.

Court documents filed in Hampton County, South Carolina, show that Murdoch paid 14 147,000 on behalf of the local Palmetto State Bank to Southeastern Bank of Georgia on January 7, 2020 on behalf of John Martin, owner of Martin’s Funeral Home LLC. Russell Lafitte – Palmetto State Bank CEO fired, later signed

Martin used the money to buy what was known as Hall Jones and Brown Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia.

Murdoch’s great-grandfather founded a personal injury law firm in 1910, more than a century ago, where he owns a funeral home for his company in Estelle, South Carolina, in Hampton County. The prominent legal family also ran the local lawyer’s office for 86 consecutive years. , Where Murdaugh still served as a volunteer prosecutor until September.

A cursory review of Murdaugh’s financial records indicates Martin never paid Murdaugh.

Martin did not respond to a subpoena about the transaction, so Tuesday’s filing court was asked to compel the funeral home operator to provide such requested records.

Court documents were filed by a law firm representing two receivers appointed in November 2021 to hire a former lawyer to manage Murdaugh’s finances to prevent him from transacting assets, while the mother of the boat accident victim Mallory Beach still has strong families and other parties. Continuing a lawsuit against.

Murdaugh’s son, Paul Murdaugh, was charged with boating in a February 2018 crash that killed a 19-year-old beach and injured several other teenage passengers.

On June 14, 2021, Paul Murdoch and his mother, Maggie Murdoch, were shot dead in the family hunting estate in Colton County, South Carolina. Murdoch has been accused of plotting to assassinate his wife and young son, Alex, in the wake of the still-unsolved murder of several suspected financial fraudsters.

Those accused of conspiracy to commit embezzlement include the son of his deceased domestic worker, Gloria Sutterfield, the family of a deaf quadriplegic, a former highway patrolman injured while on duty, and other former legal clients.

Murdoch has been held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County since October.

Through 15 of the 75 charges against Murdoch, a South Carolina grand jury indicted Murdoch for plotting to defraud victims of approximately .5 8.5 million. Last month, the state for the first time indicted Corey Fleming, an alleged co-conspirator, a close friend of Murdoch and a former college roommate, for allegedly defrauding victims of more than $ 3.6 million.

Laffitte, also involved in the alleged fraud scheme, was fired from the post of CEO of Palmetto State Bank in January and is reportedly cooperating with investigators.