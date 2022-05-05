SC former bank CEO indicted with Alex Murdaugh, another lawyer in scheme to defraud deaf quadriplegic man



A former South Carolina banker was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault with a deaf quadruped and his mother and cousin in a money laundering plot involving assaulted lawmaker Alex Murdoch and a former college roommate and lawyer friend of Murdoch.

Russell Lafit, who was fired as CEO of Palmetto State Bank in January, was named in three removal charges uncovered by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, as well as new allegations against Murdoch and former attorney and one of Murdoch’s sons, Godfather Corey Fleming.

This is the first time Lafit, 51, has been indicted by a state grand jury. He has been charged with 21 counts of conspiracy to defraud more than $ 1.8 million. One of the allegations is that former banker Hekim L. Murdoch conspired to embezzle $ 309,581.46 in funds deposited in Pinkney and Palmetto State Bank as custodians of his estate.

Alex Mardag hijacked from deaf quadrangle, injured patrolman on duty: lawyer

Pinconi, a hearing-impaired former athlete, suffered a four-way collision with a car that seriously injured her mother, Pamela Pinkney, and her cousin, Natarsha Thomas. The deaf quadriplegic man later died in a care center, and Murdoch is accused of using his reputation and reputation as a lawyer to misappropriate settlement funds for his personal use, including debt repayment.

Gadget Clock Digital was the first outlet to report on the allegations surrounding Murdoch and the deaf quadriplegic in January.

As Pamela Pinkney’s attorney, the 53-year-old had access to রাখা 89,133.44 in funds held by the Fleming Trust that she allegedly abused Murdoch, according to an indictment released Wednesday. He ordered, 8,078.46 from the Pamela Pinkney Trust to take himself, Murdoch and another attorney on a private plane to the 2012 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Fleming alleged that Pamela sent thousands more dollars from Pinkney’s trust to Murdoch under false pretenses and unsubstantiated costs of unspecified lawsuits. Natarsha is accused of embezzling াফ 350,245.08 from Murdoch, who is in trust with Palmetto State Bank, as guardian of Thomas.

Former SC lawyer Alex Murdoch raises 110,000 to buy Georgia funeral home in 2020: court documents

Finally, Lafitt is accused of embezzling approximately $ 1.2 million in funds held by Palmetto State Bank, part of which Lafitt acted as a trustee in an unrelated case to allow Murdoch to repay loans issued from client funds. .

In the months following the double murder of his wife, Maggie Murdoch, and their youngest son, Paul Murdoch, at the Colton County Hunting Estate in June 2021, the alleged financial crime of 53-year-old Alex Murdoch was accomplished through historical events. Hampton, South Carolina, began unveiling the personal injury law firm founded by his grandparents more than a century ago.

At the time of his death, boating was still pending against Paul Murdoch for allegedly influencing 19-year-old Mallory Beach in a boat accident in February 2018 and injuring several other teenage passengers.

Murdaugh’s law license was suspended on September 8, 2021, and he was later indicted by a grand jury in Colton County on charges of conspiracy to commit suicide in connection with the alleged murder of his surviving son, Buster Murdoff for $ 10 million. Can collect insurance. Policy

Until September, Murdoch also worked as a volunteer prosecutor in the local attorney’s office, which had been under his family’s control for 86 years.

Prior to Wednesday, Murdaugh had been indicted by the South Carolina State Grand Jury in November 2021, December 2021, January 2022, and March 2022 on various charges related to fraud, money laundering, computer crime, and criminal conspiracy.

He has been held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, South Carolina since October 2021.

Through 15 of the 79 charges, the state grand jury has so far indicted Murdoch for plotting to defraud victims of about .5 8.5 million. Fleming has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with intent to defraud more than 7 3.7 million. Fleming’s law license has been suspended since October 2021, but he was not charged for the first time until March this year.