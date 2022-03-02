SC judge helped hide Alex Murdaugh-Gloria Satterfield settlement, complaint alleges



A South Carolina tribunal has filed a lawsuit against a judge alleging that he helped Alex Murdoch hide millions of dollars from the death of his housekeeper, Gloria Sutterfield, in the already deadly 19-year-old Mallory Beach in a deadly boat accident.

The complaint against Beaufort County Judge Carmen Mullen was filed in the office of 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe Disciplinary Council and the Judicial Conduct Commission, according to the report. It cites a February 22 transcript when Chad Westendorf, an executive at Palmetto State Bank, sat down for a statement with Eric Bland, a lawyer representing Sutterfield’s two sons and his surviving family.

While testifying under oath at Bland’s office last month, Westendorf revealed that Mullen had signed a settlement on May 13, 2019 claiming that the Sutterfield boys were entitled to $ 3.4 million, knowing that his order would not be properly recorded in public records. He allowed the settlement to remain under the radar “to prevent litigants in the Mallory Beach case from learning about Mr Murdoch’s insurance coverage and his settlement with the Sutterfield Estate,” according to the complaint.

“Judge Mullen’s alleged behavior threatens to erode public confidence in our justice system,” Pascoe wrote, according to a copy of the allegations obtained by The State newspaper. “Immorality and dishonesty on the part of members of our state judiciary cause real harm to all South Carolinans.

“When wealthy and politically-minded individuals are considered a privileged class by members of the judiciary, it undermines public confidence in government and the rule of law,” he added.

Mullen withdrew from the Mallory Beach case in April 2019, about a month before he signed off on the Sutterfield Settlement. Alex Murdoch’s boat was thrown off the beach in February 2019 when his underage and allegedly drunken son, Paul Murdoch, was driving and crashed into a waterway bridge.

Her body was not found more than a week later, and Beach’s mother filed a lawsuit against Alex Murdoch and the gas station, where Paul was accused of using his brother’s ID and mother’s credit card to buy alcohol for minors, and Paul was eventually charged under boating. Complaints were made. .

The crash injured other teenage passengers, and charges against Paul were still pending when he and his mother and Alex’s wife, Maggie Murdoch, were killed in a double murder on their Colton County property in June 2021 that remained unresolved for nearly 10 months.

The fatal boat accident happened almost a year after Sutterfield, a longtime housekeeper and former housemaid of the Murdoch family, fell down the stairs of their home and died in hospital a few weeks later in February 2018, never regaining consciousness.

Alex Murdoch visited the Sutterfield boys after the funeral and admitted that his mother’s death was his fault because the alleged accident happened on his property. He told the boys to file a lawsuit against him and introduced them to a lawyer named Corey Fleming, who was unknown to them.

Fleming then persuaded one of Sutterfield’s sons to transfer his mother’s property rights to Westendorf, who would act as their financial representative.

Lawyers for the Sutterfield boys say they have not seen a single penny of the settlement money and did not know the millions of dollars they deserved until it was alleged in the media that Alex Murdoch tried to kill himself at the same time. In a roadside shooting in Hampton County in September 2021. Murdoch’s suicide attempt was alleged to have been intended to raise ছেলে 10 million for life insurance for his surviving son, Buster Murdoch.

He is facing more than 70 financial crime charges after being accused of defrauding former legal clients of nearly 9 million. He is being held on $ 7 million bail at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and this week, his attorneys filed a lawsuit against Richland County Jail for blocking the release of additional prisonhouse tapes of Murdoch’s phone conversations.

The lawsuit was filed after FITSNews.com and members of the Murdoch Murder Podcast family released audio and transcripts of dozens of Murdoch calls. The records were obtained in January at the request of the Freedom of Information Act, The Post and Courier reported.