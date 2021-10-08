SC on Lakhimpur Kheri incident: What did the Supreme Court say on Lakhimpur Kheri case: Please come? Has such a notice been issued in the case of 302 …. The Supreme Court has slammed the UP government

Highlights Supreme Court hears Lakhimpur Kheri case

Have you kindly given notice to the accused in the rest of the case?

There is a difference between words and deeds

New Delhi

The Supreme Court today slammed the UP government over the Lakhimpur incident. The Supreme Court asked that if the charge is 302, then you should treat him as he treats the other accused in the murder case. In fact, the allegation is against the son of Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra. Protesters and farmers are demanding his arrest but police called Ashish at 10 a.m. before the Supreme Court hearing today. Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the UP government, said a notice has been issued to one of the accused and he will be summoned tomorrow.

Read what the Supreme Court said in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case:



1. When the accused were produced before the police, the Supreme Court made it clear that the 302 charges do not occur that please come. Please note that please come.

2. The chief justice said there were eyewitnesses at the scene. We are of the view that where 302 is charged, it is a serious matter and the accused should be treated like any other accused. Have the accused in the rest of the case been served a notice, please ask to come?

3. Salve said there was an allegation of shooting but the matter of the bullet was not in the postmortem. Is this the reason why the accused should not be arrested? No case is serious, Salve said.

4. The Chief Justice said, “This is a serious matter … but this case is not treated as such.” We understand that such action should not be taken. There is a difference between words and deeds.

5. The Chief Justice said, under normal circumstances, what do the police do in 302 i.e. murder cases? She arrests the accused. Justice Suryakant said whoever the accused is, the law should follow his path. Salve said whatever is lacking will be fixed by tomorrow.

6. In the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ask its DGP to ensure that the evidence in the case is safe unless it is handled by some other agency.

7. The Chief Justice expressed displeasure over the news that the Chief Justice had gone to Lucknow to meet the victim. The Chief Justice said he should figure out for himself how this could happen … I am in court.

The apex court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform the court of an alternative agency that could probe the matter. “The UP government has filed a status report of the inquiry but we are not satisfied with the steps taken by the state government,” the bench said. We’ll hear right after the holiday on October 20th.