Trending

SC on Pegasus today: Center seeks more time to respond to Pegasus case, next hearing on September 13 – Supreme Court gives Center more time to respond to Pegasus case

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
SC on Pegasus today: Center seeks more time to respond to Pegasus case, next hearing on September 13 – Supreme Court gives Center more time to respond to Pegasus case
Written by admin
SC on Pegasus today: Center seeks more time to respond to Pegasus case, next hearing on September 13 – Supreme Court gives Center more time to respond to Pegasus case

SC on Pegasus today: Center seeks more time to respond to Pegasus case, next hearing on September 13 – Supreme Court gives Center more time to respond to Pegasus case

In the Pegasus espionage case, the central government asked for time to file a reply. Kapil Sibal, counsel for the petitioner in the Supreme Court, said he had no objection to postponing the hearing. The hearing was then adjourned until September 13.

The Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of two 40-storey Supertech buildings in Noida, everything is known

Subscribe

#Pegasus #today #Center #seeks #time #respond #Pegasus #case #hearing #September #Supreme #Court #Center #time #respond #Pegasus #case

READ Also  'Opposition is united': CM Thackeray to take part in Sonia Gandhi's CM meet, says Raut

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment