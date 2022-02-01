SC stays High Court’s punitive order issued against Future for disobeying Singapore Tribunal’s decision, know how Amazon was shocked

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside three orders of the Delhi High Court regarding the merger of Future Retail Limited (FRL) with Reliance Retail. These included the order which refused to stay the Singapore Tribunal’s decision restraining FRL from going ahead with the Rs 24,731 crore merger deal.

Giving major relief to Future Group, a bench of CJI NV Ramanna and Justice AS Bopanna, Justice Hima Kohli set aside the High Court’s February 2 order last year, through which it directed FRL to maintain status quo with respect to the merger deal. Was. The bench sent back the petitions of Future Group related to the Amazon-Reliance dispute to the Delhi High Court. The bench said in its order that the orders of February 2, March 18 and October 29 of the year 2021 are being quashed.

The Supreme Court directed the High Court to consider the matter and pass necessary orders after hearing it in a fair manner. The CJI bench said that it would request the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to constitute a bench for speedy disposal of the matter.

In one of its decisions, the Singapore Tribunal had ruled in favor of American company Amazon by restraining Future Group from going ahead with the merger deal with Reliance Retail. This decision was upheld in October 2021. The Delhi High Court, in another order dated March 18 last year, while upholding the tribunal’s decision, had also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Future Group and its directors. The Supreme Court today also set aside this order. The CJI’s bench also set aside the order of October 29, 2021, in which the HC had refused to stay the decision of the tribunal.

US-based e-commerce company Amazon is opposing the decision in which Future has tied up with Reliance Retail. The Singapore International Arbitration Center ruled in favor of the American company. The Supreme Court had reserved the judgment on January 11 after completing the hearing on the petitions of the Future Group filed against the order of the Delhi High Court.