Scarlett Johansson and Disney reach settlement on ‘Black Widow’ pay
LOS ANGELES – Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Studios reached a settlement on Thursday in a legal dispute over streaming-era compensation for the superhero film “Black Widow.”
Terms were not disclosed.
“I am pleased to have resolved our differences,” Ms Johansson said in a statement. “I’ve been incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come.”
Walt Disney Studios President Alan Bergman echoed their comments, saying, “We appreciate their contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror. “
Ms Johansson, who played the Marvel character Black Widow in eight blockbuster films, sued Disney over the summer for breach of contract. A sharp reaction from a Disney spokeswoman put Ms. Johansson’s representatives on a war footing with the entertainment group at Creative Artists Agency. Hollywood was abuzz with the bullshit that a bevy of other stars were also unhappy with Disney and ready to follow him to court.
In her lawsuit, Ms Johansson claimed Disney violated her contract by releasing “Black Widow” in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service simultaneously in early July. The suit states that Disney promised that “Black Widow” would receive a special release in theaters for approximately 90 to 120 days and that its compensation — which is based on bonuses tied to ticket sales — resulted in the hybrid release. was destroyed. Simultaneous availability on Disney+, where customers can watch (and have permanent access to) the film immediately for a surcharge of $30, “dramatically decreased box office revenue,” Johansson said in the suit.
