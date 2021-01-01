Scarlett Johansson: Black widow actress Scarlett Johansson welcomes baby boy named Cosmo ‘Black Widow’ star Scarlett Johansson gave birth to a baby boy
On Saturday night Colin Just shared the joy of having a baby with fans by sharing a post on his Instagram account. Colin wrote, ‘We named the boy Cosmo. We love him so much. ‘After this, he has asked fans for privacy. The comedian further writes, ‘Let’s stay away from this for a long time. There is no specific policy for the child. We are going into the world of Disney. ‘
Earlier this week, during a stand-up comedy at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, Colin revealed that Scarlett was pregnant, according to a report in Page Six. According to sources, Colin said, ‘Soon we will have a baby in our house. Which we are both very excited about.
Scarlett and Colin secretly married in October 2020 after dating for three years. Scarlett and Colin’s wedding was kept private. It was attended by family and friends only. Their marriage was announced on the US ‘Mills on Wheels’ Instagram account page. This page is named after a charity. Through this platform, food and essentials are provided to the elderly.
