Scarlett Johansson reveals that sometimes she doesn’t get time to go to the bathroom because of her daughter | Superstar Scarlett Johansson craves to go to the bathroom because of this man

New Delhi: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson’s film ‘Black Widow’ has been released today. He is constantly a part of the world’s highest running films. But now she has told that there is a person due to which she is unable to find time to go to the toilet. She says that being the mother of a six-year-old child, she does not get time to go to the bathroom.

pregnancy is rumored

Rumor has it, actress Scarlett Johansson is pregnant with Colin Jost’s child, although she is yet to comment on these reports. She has a daughter, Rose, with her first husband, Romain Dauriac.

daughter is with all the time

According to the report of aceshowbiz.com, on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, Johansson said, ‘She is with me like a shadow all the time, which is wonderful…’.

funny story told

Scarlett continued, ‘I’m sure in a few years she won’t want anything to do with me and that’s why I must bear everything but of course there are times she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I love it,’ Rose, you gotta give me a minute, you gotta give me a minute. Mommy needs her time.’

Read also: These are the 10 most expensive and luxurious cars of Amitabh Bachchan, see photos

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to